Hogan Lovells set to expand in New York, with more than 30 partners from Stroock

New York, – Global law firm Hogan Lovells announced today that more than 30 partners from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan will join the firm, including some of the most renowned lawyers in the country in commercial real estate, as well as first tier New York litigation and transactional lawyers. The group comprises attorneys from Stroock’s offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Miami, and Los Angeles.
When Hogan Lovells CEO Miguel Zaldivar was reappointed to his position in September, he stated that the firm’s focus is to grow in strategic markets such as New York by bringing in high performing lateral groups who recognize Hogan Lovells as a destination for talent.
Hogan Lovells CEO Miguel Zaldivar said:
“This is a premier group of extremely talented lawyers who will significantly expand our presence in New York, as well as add to our real estate capabilities in other important markets. We are on a mission to grow in the U.S., and this is an outstanding opportunity to deliver on our strategy to invest in premium practices and expand our client relationships.
“Culturally, this group is very aligned with Hogan Lovells—our commitment to putting our clients at the center of everything we do is consistent with their representation of top financial institutions, corporations, investment funds, and professional services firms.”
The group from Stroock includes market-leading real estate lawyers with a strong national presence and leading position in New York City in virtually every aspect of commercial real estate, including the representation of developers, institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, and REITs.
David Bonser, Managing Partner for the Corporate team, Americas commented:
“This elite group fits extremely well with our firm—particularly with our top U.S. REITs practice, which recently completed the largest REIT merger transaction ever, our nationally recognized sports practice, and our top tier EMEA real estate practice.”
The group from Stroock also significantly strengthens Hogan Lovells’ commercial litigation services in New York with lawyers who have represented leading financial services, professional services, and other companies and clients in a wide range of high stakes litigation, including securities litigation, class actions, and state AG matters.
In addition, the group includes highly regarded transactional lawyers who have structured some of the largest and most complex transactions in history in areas involving commodities, derivatives, and energy transactions. This follows on the heels of recent transformative growth of Hogan Lovells’ corporate practice in the New York office, which welcomed eight new lateral M&A and corporate partners in the last two years.
Also joining Hogan Lovells are lawyers experienced in government contracts and bid protests, and public policy.
Jeff Keitelman, who has served as co-managing partner of Stroock and co-chair of the firm’s Real Estate Group, said:
“We looked carefully at several attractive options to grow our practices. We chose Hogan Lovells because of its top-ranked REIT practice, which is a unique opportunity for our real estate lawyers, and because the firm is well known for handling sophisticated litigation matters and complex, multijurisdictional transactional matters. And as one of the very few truly integrated global law firms, Hogan Lovells has a culture that is attractive to us.
“The group of attorneys joining the firm is proud of the success we’ve had serving our clients and building premier, market-leading practices. We are confident that Hogan Lovells, with its platform of unmatched depth and breadth in the market, is the right place for us to serve our clients and grow our practices, and we are excited to do so with our new friends and colleagues.”
The partners are expected to join, subject to the closing of their agreements, in mid-November.