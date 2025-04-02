Law and AI Misstep Lessons
Tom Borman, LawFuel contributor
In 2023, LA-based landlord lawyer Dennis P. Block & Associates found itself at the center of a firestorm involving the use of AI-assisted filing that lead to a stern judicial rebuke.
The problem, including the use of unverified case law set off a wave of national debate about the role of artificial intelligence in legal practice.
For critics, it was an “I told you so” moment. For Block’s firm, it was something else entirely: a wake-up call and the beginning of a bold transformation.
“We were early adopters,” says Dennis Block, the firm’s founder and a seasoned advocate for landlords.
“The mistake wasn’t using AI—it was diving in before the industry had any real rules of engagement.”
That misstep created a raft of embarrassing media news and also became the catalyst for a tech-forward overhaul that has since positioned Block’s firm as one of the most innovative players in landlord-tenant law.
Lessons Learned: The Right Way to Use AI in Law
Rather than retreat from technology, Block doubled down—this time with safeguards firmly in place. Today, his firm has implemented rigorous protocols requiring human oversight for all AI-generated work.
Every brief, motion, and analysis is reviewed by attorneys to ensure accuracy and compliance. It’s a system designed not just to avoid past mistakes but to harness AI’s potential responsibly.
And while others are still cautiously dipping their toes into legal tech, Dennis P. Block & Associates is already well ahead, using AI not just for research but also for client-facing tools.
The firm’s website features an interactive AI-powered chat assistant that provides landlords with tailored advice on rent control and eviction issues—all available 24/7 without storing personal data.
Tech-Driven Advocacy Beyond AI
Borrowing a page from Fortune 500 logistics, Block’s office uses RFID-tracked case files to ensure critical documents are never misplaced—a far cry from the paper-strewn chaos of many law offices.
This commitment to efficiency extends to every aspect of their practice, allowing them to handle cases with speed and precision.
But perhaps most striking is how Block has leveraged technology to connect directly with his audience. His weekly YouTube show, @evict123, is part legal chat, part talk radio.
From Missteps to Mastery
The 2023 incident may have been a stumble, but it was also a turning point—not just for Dennis P. Block & Associates but for the legal industry as a whole. Since then, major players like LexisNexis and Westlaw have launched AI-enhanced tools, and firms across the country are racing to catch up with what Block’s team has already mastered: using technology to deliver better results for clients.
“Without that experience,” Block reflects, “we wouldn’t be where we are today. It forced us to innovate smarter and faster—and now we’re leading the charge.”