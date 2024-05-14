8 Of The Top Legal AI Tools For Lawyers

Leave a Comment / Law Firm Technology, Law Technology /
legal AI

Legal AI Tools & Traps

Norma Harris, LawFuel contributing writer

We know that legal AI continues its fast march up the list of ‘must have’ tools for lawyers, but what AI apps or tools are the most popular at present? And what are some of the ‘traps’ that lawyers need to be aware of when selecting from the seemingly endless array of artificial intelligence tools designed to make their professional lives easier, simpler and more profitable?

We looked at some of the applications to see what is getting lawyers excited in terms of making their lives easier and more profitable as large language models (LLM) and artificial intelligence research and development continues to rapidly alter how legal services are being delivered.

Key Areas of Legal AI Involvement

8 Of The Top Legal AI Tools For Lawyers

The key areas of involvement of AI and machine learning tools are those used in areas like contract analysis and preparation with are AI-powered tools like LawGeex, Kira Systems, and Luminance help lawyers quickly review and analyze large volumes of contracts, highlighting key clauses, potential risks, and areas for negotiation.

Legal research platforms are another key area which legal AI plays a key role with products such as Harvey AI, Casetext, ROSS Intelligence, and Westlaw Edge, which leverage natural language processing and machine learning to help lawyers find relevant case law, statutes, and secondary sources more efficiently.

eDiscovery and document review, like contract review, is very much an early AI application with products like Relativity, Everlaw, and Brainspace help streamline the e-discovery process, allowing lawyers to quickly identify and categorize relevant documents, reducing the time and costs associated with document review.

Legal drafting is another important legal AI area of involvement with various apps gaining popularity. Relativity, Everlaw, and Brainspace are some of the AI tools that help lawyers to quickly identify and categorize relevant documents, reducing the time and costs associated with document review.

Practice management software has long been a key area of interest by law firms and with the growth of AI new solutions, like LEAP and Clio automate routine tasks, streamline workflows, and provide data-driven insights to help lawyers manage their practices more effectively. The developments continue in this, as in the other areas of key AI involvement.

Predictive Analytics using generative AI and machine learning solutions power-up the ability of law firms to analyze cases, obtain insights into likely case outcomes and develop strategies for taking their cases. The AI solutions include tools like Lex Machina and Premonition Analytics.

8 Favored AI Tools By Lawyers

8 Of The Top Legal AI Tools For Lawyers

Here are eight of the best legal AI software applications or tools that lawyers are increasingly using or turning to to enhance their practices and businesses:

AI Data Tool: Harvey AI

Harvey AI is based on OpenAI’s GPT AI, is tailored for legal tasks, unlike ChatGPT. It initially learns from general internet data and is further trained with legal information, including case law and references. Upon engagement with a law firm, it undergoes training with the firm’s specific work documents and templates, similar to how new employees are onboarded. Effective prompts significantly enhance its performance.
Harvey AI aids in contract analysis, due diligence, litigation, and regulatory compliance, offering insights, recommendations, and predictions derive from data.

Virtual Assistant: Smith AI

This is a virtual assistant, a customer engagement tool that provides virtual receptionists in an increasingly digital world that uses cusomized workflows and AI to handle inquiries in a live, 24/7 situation and providing the obvious advantage of (a) lower costs and (b) greater efficiencies for lawyers who can do the legal work.

AI Contract Management: LawGeex

Here is an AI-powered contract review tool that automates the contract review process. The tool is able to be customized so as to use predefined legal policies, guidelines, and risk tolerance levels.
Contract review is a mainstay for many law firms and this software will provide accurate identification of discrepancies, identify missing clauses or non-compliant terms. It will also suggest edits and – perhaps best of all – can seamlessly integrates with existing document management systems and will handle an array of different contracts, ranging from the basic to the complex, from non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and procurement agreements to vendor contracts.

AI Contract & Document Tool: Kira Systems

Kira Systems is a tool that uses machine learning technology to extract information from contracts and other documents to greatly speed up the review and amendment process and with high accuracy.
All of this power is particularly useful for due diligence and compliance, which is why Kira is finding such popularity with law firms.

Top Law ‘Spy’ Tool: Lex Machina

Here is a powerful legal analytics platform akin to your own spy network that scans vast databases like USPTO, EDIS, PACER, and state court records, updating its repository of millions of cases every day. This supplies valuable information, ranging from case outcomes and damages to the litigation strategies and histories of judges and attorneys.
For instance, by understanding how specific judges have ruled in the past, anticipating opposing counsel strategies, and setting accurate budgets and client expectations based on historical precedents, important strategic decisions can be made.

Employment Law AI Tool: BlueJ

This is an AI tool that is designed specifically for employment lawyers, using predictive analytics to provide detsails on the likely outcome of cases by examining previous cases and extracting the information about them.
What sets Blue J L&E apart is its ability to identify relevant precedents based on substantive factors, rather than relying solely on keyword searches. This enables lawyers to conduct faster and more precise legal research, saving time and effort.
Blue J L&E presents its insights in plain, easy-to-understand language. This user-friendly approach enhances productivity and decision-making for lawyers, allowing them to better understand complex legal concepts and act on the insights provided.
.

    Due Diligence: Eigen Technologies

    Eigen Technologies and similar tools play a key role with compliance and due diligence requirements, making the review of due diligence and ensuring compliance with regulations. Large language models like Eigen Technologies permit the extraction and compilation of information from documents that can vastly speed up the processes for lawyers and other industries.

    Legal Research Assistant: CaseText

    This is a popular legal research platform that researches the law to locate appropriate case law, but also statutes, and regulations. An early entry into the artificial intelligence world, Casetext has been about since 2013 gaining popularity through its powerful ability to do the heavy lifting in the law research arena. quickly and efficiently.

    Traps In Selecting Legal AI Tools

    8 Of The Top Legal AI Tools For Lawyers

    There have already been examples of AI tools failing to perform as anticipated – often ‘unreasonably anticipated’ – and where lawyers have placed unreasonable or unprofessional reliance upon them.

    But when looking to use AI software, lawyers should have regard for some key elements, not the least being to know precisely what (a) the tool is to be used for, and (b) understanding exactly how it works and any limitations or flaws it has.

    Consider the following issues:

    Lack of Transparency: AI systems, particularly those based on machine learning, can be “black boxes” that provide conclusions without clear explanations. This lack of transparency can be problematic when lawyers need to understand the reasoning behind a decision or recommendation made by an AI tool (Clio).

    Algorithmic Bias and Discrimination: AI tools learn from data, and if the data they are trained on is biased, the AI’s outputs can also be biased. This can lead to discrimination and unfair outcomes, which is particularly concerning in the legal field where fairness and impartiality are paramount (Juro).

    Breach of Confidentiality: Law firms handle sensitive information, and the use of AI tools raises concerns about data privacy and the potential for unintended disclosure of confidential information (Juro).

    Ethical Issues: The use of AI in law firms can lead to ethical dilemmas, such as the unauthorized practice of law if the tool is perceived as providing legal advice, or issues around due diligence and professional responsibility (Infotrack).

    Risk Management: As AI becomes more integrated into legal practice, law firms need to manage the risks associated with the tools, including ensuring that they are reliable at every level, particularly in terms of litigation, contract, regulatory and other requirements and issues, and that their use complies with professional and regulatory standards (AJG).

    Dependence on Technology: Over-reliance on AI tools can lead to a degradation of lawyers’ skills, and there is a risk that the technology might fail or be compromised, leading to significant disruptions in legal proceedings or firm operations. That is a decision for every law firm to monitor and ensure that legal skills are retained and enhanced without falling into an ‘AI default’ mode.

    Regulatory Compliance: Ensure what specific rules exist regarding the use of AI, including data protection laws and regulations governing legal practice. Make sure that AI is compliant with all relevant laws and regulations.

    The exacting power of the legal AI tools continues to develop, often with the input or direct investment from law firms – such as the A&O Shearman contract tool ContractMatrix – and others that are being used by both big law firms using AI, but also smaller or solo practices that can also harness the power of artificial intelligence to speed up and simply legal processes.

    Read More –

    The BigLaw Firms Using AI LegalTech to Redefine Legal Practices
    AI in Legal Practices: Transforming the Legal Landscape

    Did You Also See . . ?

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Scroll to Top