8 Of The Top Legal AI Tools For Lawyers

Legal AI Tools & Traps
Norma Harris, LawFuel contributing writer
We know that legal AI continues its fast march up the list of ‘must have’ tools for lawyers, but what AI apps or tools are the most popular at present? And what are some of the ‘traps’ that lawyers need to be aware of when selecting from the seemingly endless array of artificial intelligence tools designed to make their professional lives easier, simpler and more profitable?
We looked at some of the applications to see what is getting lawyers excited in terms of making their lives easier and more profitable as large language models (LLM) and artificial intelligence research and development continues to rapidly alter how legal services are being delivered.
Key Areas of Legal AI Involvement
The key areas of involvement of AI and machine learning tools are those used in areas like contract analysis and preparation with are AI-powered tools like LawGeex, Kira Systems, and Luminance help lawyers quickly review and analyze large volumes of contracts, highlighting key clauses, potential risks, and areas for negotiation.
Legal research platforms are another key area which legal AI plays a key role with products such as Harvey AI, Casetext, ROSS Intelligence, and Westlaw Edge, which leverage natural language processing and machine learning to help lawyers find relevant case law, statutes, and secondary sources more efficiently.
eDiscovery and document review, like contract review, is very much an early AI application with products like Relativity, Everlaw, and Brainspace help streamline the e-discovery process, allowing lawyers to quickly identify and categorize relevant documents, reducing the time and costs associated with document review.
Practice management software has long been a key area of interest by law firms and with the growth of AI new solutions, like LEAP and Clio automate routine tasks, streamline workflows, and provide data-driven insights to help lawyers manage their practices more effectively. The developments continue in this, as in the other areas of key AI involvement.
Predictive Analytics using generative AI and machine learning solutions power-up the ability of law firms to analyze cases, obtain insights into likely case outcomes and develop strategies for taking their cases. The AI solutions include tools like Lex Machina and Premonition Analytics.
8 Favored AI Tools By Lawyers
Here are eight of the best legal AI software applications or tools that lawyers are increasingly using or turning to to enhance their practices and businesses:
Traps In Selecting Legal AI Tools
There have already been examples of AI tools failing to perform as anticipated – often ‘unreasonably anticipated’ – and where lawyers have placed unreasonable or unprofessional reliance upon them.
But when looking to use AI software, lawyers should have regard for some key elements, not the least being to know precisely what (a) the tool is to be used for, and (b) understanding exactly how it works and any limitations or flaws it has.
Consider the following issues:
Lack of Transparency: AI systems, particularly those based on machine learning, can be “black boxes” that provide conclusions without clear explanations. This lack of transparency can be problematic when lawyers need to understand the reasoning behind a decision or recommendation made by an AI tool (Clio).
Algorithmic Bias and Discrimination: AI tools learn from data, and if the data they are trained on is biased, the AI’s outputs can also be biased. This can lead to discrimination and unfair outcomes, which is particularly concerning in the legal field where fairness and impartiality are paramount (Juro).
Breach of Confidentiality: Law firms handle sensitive information, and the use of AI tools raises concerns about data privacy and the potential for unintended disclosure of confidential information (Juro).
Ethical Issues: The use of AI in law firms can lead to ethical dilemmas, such as the unauthorized practice of law if the tool is perceived as providing legal advice, or issues around due diligence and professional responsibility (Infotrack).
Risk Management: As AI becomes more integrated into legal practice, law firms need to manage the risks associated with the tools, including ensuring that they are reliable at every level, particularly in terms of litigation, contract, regulatory and other requirements and issues, and that their use complies with professional and regulatory standards (AJG).
Dependence on Technology: Over-reliance on AI tools can lead to a degradation of lawyers’ skills, and there is a risk that the technology might fail or be compromised, leading to significant disruptions in legal proceedings or firm operations. That is a decision for every law firm to monitor and ensure that legal skills are retained and enhanced without falling into an ‘AI default’ mode.
Regulatory Compliance: Ensure what specific rules exist regarding the use of AI, including data protection laws and regulations governing legal practice. Make sure that AI is compliant with all relevant laws and regulations.
The exacting power of the legal AI tools continues to develop, often with the input or direct investment from law firms – such as the A&O Shearman contract tool ContractMatrix – and others that are being used by both big law firms using AI, but also smaller or solo practices that can also harness the power of artificial intelligence to speed up and simply legal processes.