15 Social Media Lawyers Who Matter – And How To Use Law Influencers For Your Law Firm Branding
Jacqueline Coombe* In today’s digital age, social media has become an essential tool for lawyers to connect with clients, share information, and establish themselves as thought leaders in their field. This is why influential social media lawyers have become increasingly important for legal branding.
In order to succeed in today’s legal industry, lawyers need to have a strong online presence that showcases their expertise and ability to provide value to clients. Law firm branding and law marketing requires a strong social media presence.
By using social media platforms such as Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram, lawyers can reach a wider audience, build their brand, and establish themselves as authorities in their field.
Defining Influential Social Media Lawyers
But what exactly are influential social media lawyers? These are lawyers who have a strong presence on social media and are able to effectively engage with their audience.
They are able to use social media to build their brand, share their expertise, and connect with potential clients.
The Importance of Influential Social Media Lawyers
Having influential social media lawyers on your team can be a game-changer for your legal brand. These lawyers can help you to:
Attract new clients: By showcasing your expertise on social media, you can attract new clients who are looking for legal services.
Establish yourself as a thought leader: By sharing valuable information and insights on social media, you can establish yourself as a thought leader in your field.
Build your brand: Social media provides a platform for you to build your brand and showcase your unique value proposition.
Connect with your audience: Social media allows you to engage with your audience and build relationships with potential clients.
In summary, influential social media lawyers are critical for legal branding in the digital age. They can help you to build your brand, attract new clients, and establish yourself as a thought leader in your field. In the following sections, we will explore some of the top influential social media lawyers and legal influencers who are making waves on social media, and discuss how you can leverage their strategies to enhance your own legal brand.
15 Influential Social Media Lawyers
In this section, we will explore the some of the top influential social media lawyers who are using social media to connect with clients and establish themselves as thought leaders in the legal industry.
These lawyers were identified by the source provided by barbri.com and other sites like Influence.co.
Remember that the social media lawyers you may care to connect with will differ depending upon the nature of your practice and your requirements. We have not listed the social media leaders by number of followers or other criteria, but selected them as random social media legal influencers who matter.
Here they are –
Lawrence Tribe
@TribeLaw has become one of the most influential social media accounts dealing with legal matters in the US, with Harvard professor Lawrence Tribe opining on a wide range of political, intellectual and everyday legal issues.
Presently he is a strong voice of the Left on the issue of whether Donald Trump is constitutionally disqualified from standing for the US presidency.
Devin James Stone
Stone is an American lawyer and YouTuber with a wide following under the @legaleagle brand. He is known for his LegalEagle YouTube channel, where he reviews films and television shows to discuss the level of accuracy of their depictions of the law and courtroom procedure, and to discuss the legal issues raised by those works.
With a twitter following (@legaleagle) of 114,000 Stone is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University.
Chrissie Wolfe
Chrissie Wolfe (https://www.instagram.com/chrissiewolfe/) is a lawyer and legal influencer who brands herself as a legal futurist and multi-award winning lawyer, who is using social media to provide guidance and advice to law students and aspiring lawyers. She has a strong presence on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn where she shares valuable resources and engaging blog posts.
Eve Cornwell
Not practising as a ‘conventional’ lawyer now, Eve Cornwell nevertheless has legal credentials, working for Linklaters for their ‘skunkworks’ CreateiQ contract division.
She has plenty to say about her work, her career and outlook on life to her combined audience across social media channels amounting to 550,000 across YouTube, Instagram and others.
Her LinkedIn page has over 25,000 followers alone in the largely professional community.
She has a strong presence on YouTube, where she shares videos that are informative and entertaining and provide key insights into key issues, both personal and professional.
Ryan Stygar
The former firefighter turned labor lawyer (@attorneyryan) is a San Diego-based labor lawyer who runs Centurian Trial Attorneys and as well as authoring numerous books he has also gained a massive following on TikTok as @AttorneyRyan aka “The Labor Lawyer.” His videos help employees and small businesses by educating them about the law and worker’s rights.
David Lat
David Lat hardly needs an introduction as the Harvard and Yal graduate who founded leading law blog AbovetheLaw and now commentates upon legal issues via his newsletter.
With over 97,000 Twitter followers (@davidlat), he continues to opine intelligently upon key legal issues of the day via JudicialNotice.
Mark Geragos
Famed trial lawyer and LawFuel Law Star Mark Geragos has over 56,000 Twitter followers and shares opinions on major cases, legal issues and other pertinent legal matters, along with his ‘Reasonable Doubt’ YouTube channel with over 9,000 followers where he comments on major cases.
Mitch Jackson
A California trial lawyer and mediator, Mitch Jackson has a strong social media following as author of “The Ultimate Guide to Social Media for Business Owners, Professionals and Entrepreneurs”.
A review of the book noted that “the brilliance of Mitch Jackson‘s approach to social media is that he somehow manages to be consistently omnipresent across a number of different channels and the fact that he is doing so while still preserving the human empathetic touch that characterizes his core value of simply being a good person.”
He has also written books on mediation, winning negotiations and the metaverse. His Instagram has over 13,000 followers with X account having 43,000 followers.
Rachel Rodgers
Rachel Rodgers (@rachrodgersesq): Founder of Hello Seven, Rachel Rodgers is an influential figure in the legal profession. An intellectual property attorney she is providing business and legal advice to female entrepreneurs and professionals.
She has a strong emphasis on financial matters and teaching ‘historically excluded’ people about business matters. A published author and speaker, she has a charismatic presence and growing network across social media channels.
Mary Juetten (@maryjuetten): As the founder of Traklight and a legal tech expert, Mary Juetten combines her expertise in law and technology, offering valuable insights for professionals in the legal industry.
Nicole Aboud-Shayan
Nicole Abboud-Shayan is a nationally recognized speaker and content creator who is focused on building ‘legal leaders’ and hence of great significance to lawyers seeking to build their leadership role.
She works through blog posts, podcasts, and valuable resources provided to her audience, providing advice on modern leadership. She also has a YouTube channel that focuses on leadership.
Her advice has garnered recognition across the legal industry, featuring on prominent legal podcasts and online platforms such as the ABA Journal, GP Solo, Attorney at Work, Ms. JD, and Forbes.
Robert Barnes
Trial lawyer Robert Barnes is a high-profile lawyer influencer on Twitter and YouTube. He has almost 395,000 Twitter followers.
He offers legal analysis, particularly on constitutional matters and high-profile court cases, along with culture, politics, sport and all manner of matters of daily life, sharing his expertise and experiences with his followers.
Emma Lilley
Another of the younger influencers and another providing career and life tips, Emma Lilley has garnered a following of nearly 11,000 on Instagram (@inhousepotter) as well as a strong following on LinkedIn and elsewhere.
In-house legal counsel at a European human resources company, she uses her platform to educate her followers about in-house practice, and provides an honest overview of her journey and the importance of being yourself at work.
“I didn’t have great A-level results; I didn’t think I’d fit in. I didn’t even know if I wanted to be a lawyer. I just followed what I enjoyed and pushed for what I believed in. I believed in myself and created my own path,” she says.
Justin Farrance
Farrance is a lawyer and legal influencer who is using social media to share his expertise in the areas of personal injury and medical negligence but also his journey as a gay lawyer.
He also has a strong presence on LinkedIn, where he shares valuable information and insights on these and other topics and has recently been recognized as a future leader in the law.
Liam Porritt
Liam is a lawyer and legal influencer who is using social media to share his journey as a trainee solicitor and provide insights into the legal profession with an Instagram account (@LiamPorritt) with 53,000 followers and a YouTube channel with 214,000 followers.
A former trainee at Clifford Chance, has been sharing his journey through law school via his vlogs.
Now, as an IGNITE trainee at Clifford Chance, he shares tips on productivity and organization to his subscribers but also offers a glimpse into his life as a practicing lawyer. His vlogs aim to assist viewers in improving their studying techniques while giving them a firsthand perspective on the legal profession.
His colleague Lorraine Chimbha is another Clifford Chance solicitor who shares her insights into personal development, law and legal careers via her smaller YouTube channel and Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.
Lorraine Chimbga
Another developing influencer with a growing following on social media, including LinkedIn with almost 3000 followers but importantly she has the focus on trainee and aspiring lawyers.
The growth of influencers who are digitally smart and also involved in the law with a strong commitment towards sharing advice and insights is one of the areas of ‘influence’ that continues to grow.
She is a trainee at Clifford Chance, London and publishers on her YouTube channel, the life of a trainee lawyer.
These are just a few of the many influential social media lawyers who are using social media to enhance their legal brand and connect with clients.
By following their lead and implementing similar strategies, you can establish yourself as a thought leader in your field and attract new clients to your legal practice.
How to Leverage Influential Social Media Lawyers’ Strategies
What are some of the key strategies used by influential social media lawyers and legal influencers to enhance their legal brand and connect with clients.
To work in the ‘influencer’ space or to use social media to build your legal profile there are some key factors that should be considered.
Among the most important:
Define Your Objectives
Clearly outline your goals and what you hope to achieve through influencer collaborations. This is all part of unlocking the power of digital marketing for lawyers and you need to take care to ensure you are very clear about what is being achieved.
Whether it’s raising awareness about your firm, driving website traffic, or generating leads, a well-defined objective will guide your influencer selection and campaign strategy.
Create a Strong Social Media Presence
Build a strong social media presence and focus on whatever social media channel you are most comfortable with. This means closely considering such platforms such as Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram, and regularly posting content that showcases your expertise and provides value to your audience.
Maintaining your posts is important and keeping touch with your followers with useful, entertaining and/or interesting content that keeps the engagement level high.
Share Valuable Information and Insights
In order to establish yourself as a thought leader in your field, it is important to share valuable information and insights.
This can include sharing articles and blog posts related to your area of expertise, providing tips and advice to your audience, and sharing your own experiences as a lawyer.
Most of all – be authentic. People can spot a phony or a show-off who has nothing but boasting and bravado on display. As a lawyer you need to be authoritative, without being stuffy.
Just be yourself – true to yourself and who you are, as well as imparting useful ‘value’ for your audience.
Engage with Your Audience
Engaging with your audience is a critical part of building a strong social media presence.
This means responding to comments and messages, participating in conversations related to your area of expertise, and providing value to your audience in any way possible.
Collaborate with Other Lawyers and Legal Influencers
Collaborating with other lawyers and legal influencers is a great way to expand your reach on social media and establish yourself as a thought leader in your field.
This can include participating in Twitter chats, guest posting on other lawyers’ blogs, and collaborating on projects related to your area of expertise.
Craft authentic and compelling content that resonates with their audience and aligns with your brand. Provide them with key messages and talking points to ensure that the content accurately reflects your expertise and values.
Building strong relationships with influencers is crucial for long-term success. Engage with their content, share their posts, and genuinely interact with them and their audience. This fosters trust and encourages reciprocity.
Use Video Content
Video content is becoming increasingly popular on social media, and for good reason. It is highly engaging and can help you to establish a personal connection with your audience.
There are a multitude of video platforms and AI-based devices able to maximize your video content, but to build your own influence stay away from robotic voice-overs and project your own personality to build your influence and authority.
Stay Up-to-Date on Social Media Trends
Finally, it is important to stay up-to-date on social media trends and best practices. This can include attending social media conferences or webinars, reading industry blogs and publications, and following other influential social media lawyers to see what strategies they are using.
By leveraging these strategies used by influential social media lawyers, you can establish yourself as a thought leader in your field and attract new clients to your legal practice.
Remember The Challenges Faced by Influential Social Media Lawyers
Being a social media influencer in the law also creates some challenges.
What are some of the challenges faced by influential social media lawyers as they navigate the world of social media and the legal industry.
If you are looking to effective social media marketing you need to fully engage with the platforms and with your own plan for developing your firm’s profile. We’ve reported some key social media marketing for lawyers tips in this article.
Balancing Personal and Professional Presence
One of the challenges faced by influential social media lawyers is finding the right balance between their personal and professional presence on social media. While it is important to showcase their expertise and provide value to their audience, they also want to maintain a personal connection with their followers.
Finding this balance can be challenging, as they strive to be both approachable and professional.
Maintaining Ethical Standards
Another challenge for influential social media lawyers is maintaining ethical standards while using social media to promote their legal services.
This includes adhering to advertising rules and regulations, maintaining client confidentiality, and avoiding conflicts of interest. Influential social media lawyers must find ways to promote their legal services while still adhering to these ethical standards.
Managing Online Reputation
Influential social media lawyers are also faced with the challenge of managing their online reputation.
Everything that they post on social media has the potential to be seen by a wide audience, and negative comments or feedback can have a damaging effect on their reputation.
It is important for influential social media lawyers to stay vigilant and monitor their online reputation to ensure that it remains positive.
Dealing with Trolls and Negative Comments
Finally, influential social media lawyers must also deal with trolls and negative comments on social media.
While it is important to engage with their audience and respond to comments and messages, they also need to be prepared to deal with negative feedback and criticism. This can be challenging, as they strive to maintain a professional demeanor while also defending their reputation and expertise.
While influential social media lawyers are leveraging the power of social media to enhance their legal brand and connect with clients, they are also faced with a number of challenges.
These challenges include balancing personal and professional presence, maintaining ethical standards, managing online reputation, and dealing with trolls and negative comments.
By being aware of these challenges and finding ways to overcome them, influential and ethically-aware social media lawyers can continue to revolutionize the legal industry and provide valuable legal services to their clients.
Author –
Jacqueline Coombe is a professional business and personal development writer who has written on a range of topics from business, marketing and finance to travel and lifestyle. Jacqueline is also a Principal Consultant specialising in Search + Content Marketing at international digital marketing agency Web Profits. She can be contacted at jacquic.writes@gmail.com
