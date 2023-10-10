Littler Receives Diversity Lab Certification For Sixth Year

(October 10, 2023) – Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, has earned 2022-2023 Mansfield Certification Plus for the sixth consecutive year through Diversity Lab. The certification process is designed to ensure all talent at participating law firms have fair and equal opportunities to advance. The “Plus” designation is reserved for firms that voluntarily measure the outcomes of their inclusive processes and have achieved positive results.
“As a firm dedicated to creating opportunities for all attorneys to excel, we are thrilled to once again receive Mansfield Certification Plus,” said Erin Webber, Littler’s managing director and president, and Paul Bateman, Chief Inclusion, Equity & Diversity Officer, in a joint statement. “Having been an advocate of this program since 2016, it is incredibly rewarding to see how participation has grown and to witness the tangible impact it has had on the legal industry. We look forward to our continued work in advancing inclusion, equity and diversity, alongside Diversity Lab and other participating firms, as we work together to keep moving the needle.”
To achieve Mansfield Certification, Littler considered broad slates of qualified talent for leadership roles. Because of its commitment to being an inclusive law firm, Littler had a broad bench from which to draw, and this included historically underrepresented lawyers – such as women lawyers, underrepresented racial and ethnic lawyers, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities, thus meeting the Mansfield 30% guideline. In addition, as part of the certification process, the firm worked toward enhancing the transparency of its leadership roles, advancement processes and compensation policies.
Mansfield is now entering its seventh year, and its methodology has proven to build more diverse leadership teams, which is rooted in changes to systems and processes – not just exclusivity or discrimination. Mansfield ensures that opportunities for advancement are inclusive by broadening talent pools instead of instilling quotas, set asides or requirements unrelated to an individual’s qualifications.
Littler was one of nearly 50 firms to pilot the inaugural version of the Mansfield Rule, which is named after Arabella Mansfield, the first woman admitted to the practice of law in the U.S. It was also one of the winning ideas from the 2016 Women in Law Hackathon hosted by Diversity Lab in collaboration with Bloomberg Law and Stanford Law School. Littler Shareholder Nina Markey (Philadelphia) was part of the team that pitched the initial concept.
“At a time when efforts to expand opportunities to underrepresented groups are under attack, these Mansfield firms are making their advancement processes more open and transparent,” said Alyssa Jarvis, Director of Mansfield & Strategic Innovations at Diversity Lab. “The firms honored today for achieving Certification have articulated and broadened the paths to leadership. The expectations, and avenues to success, have never been clearer. And this commitment to transparency benefits everyone. I am proud to work with each of these firms.”
Littler continues to set the standard in the industry as it continually earns recognition for its commitment to inclusion, equity and diversity. A full list of Littler’s accolades can be found on Littler.com.
About Littler
With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse global team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow. For more information, visit www.littler.com.