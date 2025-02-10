The Big Law Firm To Handle Donald Trump’s Hush Money Conviction

President Donald Trump has enlisted Manhattan’s prestigious Sullivan & Cromwell to lead the appeal of his criminal conviction in the New York hush money case, marking a strategic shift in his legal defense.
The firm’s co-chair, Robert Giuffra—a former Supreme Court clerk and one-time Trump attorney general contender—will spearhead the effort alongside four other former Supreme Court clerks: James McDonald, Morgan Ratner, John Wall, and Matthew Schwartz.
Legal Strategy
Giuffra framed the appeal as a critical test of New York’s legal integrity, arguing that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prosecution set a “dangerous precedent” for politically motivated charges against public officials.
“This case impacts the rule of law, New York’s global business reputation, and the presidency itself,” Giuffra said. The appeal seeks dismissal, contending the prosecution misapplied state business records laws to target Trump.
Replacing Previous Counsel
The Sullivan & Cromwell team replaces Trump’s trial attorneys, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, both now serving in the Justice Department.
Blanche, Trump’s deputy attorney general nominee, played a central role in delaying Trump’s federal election interference and classified documents cases before joining the administration.
Broader Implications for Trump’s Legal Battles
The move comes as Trump’s legal team leverages his presidential status to dismiss or delay pending cases.
Federal prosecutions over election interference and classified documents have already been dismissed under a DOJ policy shielding sitting presidents from indictment. However, the $88 million defamation verdicts for E. Jean Carroll and New York’s $175 million civil fraud bond requirement remain active liabilities.
Sullivan & Cromwell’s Conservative Litigation Profile
While Sullivan & Cromwell is better known for corporate restructuring and securities litigation, its involvement in Trump’s appeal aligns with boutique law firms like Dhillon Law Group and Consovoy McCarthy, which have previously defended Trump in election lawsuits and constitutional challenges.
The appeal could redefine the boundaries of state prosecutions against federal officials, with outcomes poised to have a significant influence on legal and political issues.
