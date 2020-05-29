Perkins Coie Continues Texas Growth With Addition of Jill Louis in Dallas

DALLAS (May 29, 2020) – Powered by LawFuel – Perkins Coie is pleased to announce that Jill Louis has joined the firm’s Corporate & Securities practice as a partner in the Dallas office. Jill’s addition to the Dallas office follows the opening of the firm’s Austin office in February and the recent addition of John Treviño in Dallas, a privacy law attorney, as Perkins Coie continues to grow and expand its Texas operations.

“Jill’s background in M&A and representing private equity-backed healthcare, infrastructure, and technology companies will be highly valuable to our clients across Texas and beyond,” said Randy Bridgeman, the co-chair of Perkins Coie’s Corporate & Securities practice. “We’re seeing significant business being generated from our Texas offices. Jill’s in-house experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and leadership qualities are a natural fit for Perkins Coie and we’re thrilled to welcome Jill to the team.”

Jill advises public and private companies in mergers and acquisitions, franchise transactions, corporate governance matters, and commercial contracts across a wide range of industries, including industrial, retail, technology, healthcare, and business services. She also advises on road transportation issues, project infrastructure matters, and the creation and implementation of contract management processes for public and private companies. Jill has worked with companies of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 50 corporations. Jill served in the corporate legal departments of major Dallas-based corporations for more than 15 years before returning to private practice in 2016.

“The Texas legal market is extremely competitive, and we’re pleased that the firm and our platform continue to attract leading legal talent of Jill’s caliber,” said Dean Harvey, the Dallas office managing partner. “Jill’s arrival aligns with our ongoing strategy of expanding our corporate offering in Dallas to support our growing technology and privacy capabilities.”

Jill received her J.D. from Harvard University and her B.A., magna cum laude, from Howard University. She is well known in Dallas civic and philanthropic circles and serves on several boards, including as a director at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, an executive board member of KERA, and as a member of the board of trustees for Howard University.

The attorneys in Perkins Coie’s Corporate & Securities practice represent both public and private companies in a wide variety of transactional, corporate governance, securities, and capital markets matters, including acquisitions and divestitures, private equity and debt financings, public company reporting and disclosure, and capital markets transactions.

Perkins Coie is a leading international law firm that is known for providing high value, strategic solutions and extraordinary client service on matters vital to our clients’ success. With more than 1,100 lawyers in offices across the United States and Asia, we provide a full array of corporate, commercial litigation, intellectual property and regulatory legal advice to a broad range of clients, including many of the world’s most innovative companies and industry leaders as well as public and not-for-profit organizations.