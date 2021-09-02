Roger Wallis 2

Commercial lawyer Roger Wallis has been an important contributor towards commercial law issues and policy, making his entrance into the Power List

Apart from his acting on various key commercial deals (Precinct Properties $250m placement; SkyCity fund raising etc) he has played a key role in governance, regulatory and commercial matters that lend an important voice to those working in commercial law and beyond.

Return to the Power Law List
