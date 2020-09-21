The LawFuel Lawyer Celebs List

The famous Italian opera singer is said to have one of the most stunning voices in the world. After high school, Andrea Bocelli pursued a degree in law and sang in local bars and clubs on the side to make money. Bocelli graduated from law school but his passion was still singing. After working as a lawyer for just over a year, Bocelli decided to pursue music full time.

Since 1982, Bocelli has recorded 15 solo studio albums of both pop and classical music, three greatest hits albums, and nine complete operas, selling over 90 million records worldwide.

Singer Celine Dion has said that “if God would have a singing voice, he must sound a lot like Andrea Bocelli”, and record producer David Foster has often described Bocelli’s voice as the most beautiful in the world.

Get LawFuel Power News Weekly Subscribe to get our top news weekly Success! Now check your email to confirm your subscription.

Share Pin Share 0 Shares

https://hop.clickbank.net/?affiliate=life7660&vendor=resurge&lid=3&tid=LF