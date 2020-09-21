The LawFuel Lawyer Celebs List
The famous Italian opera singer is said to have one of the most stunning voices in the world. After high school, Andrea Bocelli pursued a degree in law and sang in local bars and clubs on the side to make money. Bocelli graduated from law school but his passion was still singing. After working as a lawyer for just over a year, Bocelli decided to pursue music full time.
Since 1982, Bocelli has recorded 15 solo studio albums of both pop and classical music, three greatest hits albums, and nine complete operas, selling over 90 million records worldwide.
Singer Celine Dion has said that “if God would have a singing voice, he must sound a lot like Andrea Bocelli”, and record producer David Foster has often described Bocelli’s voice as the most beautiful in the world.https://hop.clickbank.net/?affiliate=life7660&vendor=resurge&lid=3&tid=LF
- “Notorious RBG” Dies: The Passing of a Legal LegendThe legal and female judicial icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died. The famed and much-admired firebrand jurist died on Friday. […]
- Big Law Belt Tightening Hits Both Younger & Older Lawyers as The Pandemic Bites Law FirmsIn the new era of COVID-invoked recession law firms are developing new strategies to cope with a downturn in work and […]
- Prestigious UK Law Firm Investigated Over Money Laundering IssuesMischcon de Reya is one of the more prestigious law firms in the UK, gaining prominence for its 1995 representation of […]
- *According to a leading legal journalist who has gossiped and drunk with many Drinking with managing partners can be a challenging […]
- The lawyer who defended Charles Manson has died at age 100. Irving Kanarek (pictured above in 1970) defended the cult killer […]
- Listed Law Firms in UK Take a Price Beating But Still Show ResilienceListing law firms was an exciting – and profitable – game for some time but the pandemic has seen millions of […]
- The ‘Eat What You Kill’ Mindset Means More Law Partners Taking Work From Juniors To Beat Billing TargetsPartners at US law firms are taking a greater share of the work from junior colleagues during the pandemic, research suggests, […]
Get LawFuel Power News Weekly
Subscribe to get our top news weekly
Leave a Reply