Valentines Day Will Be All Kim No Kanye This Year – But TV Will Let Us Share Her Legal & Divorce Journeys

The Bar Exam and Divorce Loom

Valentines Day for Kim Kardashian, the ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star and aspiring lawyer who will be without her 43 year old husband but will still manage to make the day “special” without the rapper.

Kardashian has successfully completed her first year of law studies while preparing to release a documentary about her advocacy work for criminal justice reform.

“Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project” will debut on the Oxygen cable network on April 5. The two-hour film will show West visiting prisons and working alongside legal experts on four cases of people they believe have been unfairly sentenced.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is said to have very little contact with her 43-year-old rapper husband and is to spend the day of romance with their kids, North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, Psalm, 21 months, and family.

West, 39, said she works daily on her law studies for a total of 20 hours per week and just completed her first year of a four-year apprenticeship program in California. She is aiming to take the bar exam in 2022.

It was recently claimed that Kanye is “less than thrilled” that his divorce from the 40-year-old reality star will be broadcast on TV.

The trainee lawyer will reportedly discuss the end of her marriage on the last series of the family’s E! reality show and the ‘Bound 2’ star is not impressed.

A source said last month: “He is less than thrilled. She will continue to focus on her business empire and her legal work. Kim has been in individual counseling and is at peace with where her life is headed.”

A source said of their counseling sessions: “Divorce has been discussed, but Kim wants more than anything for their relationship to work. There wasn’t anything specific that happened that led them to this point … They are 100 percent aligned when it comes to the kids.”

However, another insider insisted the couple are just dealing with “regular relationship issues”.

They added of their struggles: “It’s just regular relationship issues. There is no one else involved. Divorce talks have been on and off with them since the spring.”

A source previously claimed Kim has accepted she and Kanye are just “not on the same page” anymore and she is focusing her energy on her future.

“Kim knows what she wants to do with her life. She wants to keep living in LA, create the best life for the kids and focus on her work passions.”

