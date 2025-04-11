Pro Bono Leader Exits Following $40M Trump Settlement
Steven Banks has stepped down as Paul Weiss’s pro bono practice leader just weeks after the firm’s contentious deal with the Trump administration.
Banks, 68, didn’t directly blame the Trump agreement but stated his “opportunity to make an impact as a lawyer is diminishing.”
He expressed a desire to return to direct advocacy work, noting this had “been weighing on me since the November election.”
The timing speaks volumes.
Paul Weiss negotiated a settlement with the White House on March 20 that led Trump to rescind an executive order targeting the firm.
Paul Weiss committed to providing $40 million in pro bono services for Trump-designated projects. The arrangement sparked immediate backlash. Over 140 Paul Weiss alumni signed a protest letter, calling the settlement “cowardly” and arguing it threatened “the very independence of lawyers.”
Several associates objected vocally, with some choosing to resign. The firm also quietly removed references to certain pro bono initiatives that contradicted Trump administration positions. Firm Chairman Brad Karp defended the decision as necessary to prevent an “existential crisis” for the firm.
Banks now plans to advocate for the Coalition for the Homeless alongside the Legal Aid Society, returning to his roots.
He first joined Legal Aid as a staff attorney in 1981. Despite his departure, Paul Weiss maintains they “remain committed to providing impactful pro bono legal assistance.” Banks’ exit represents the most prominent departure following the controversial Trump agreement.
5 thoughts on “Paul Weiss Loses Pro Bono Chief After Trump Deal”
did steven banks say anything specific about why he’s leaving paul weiss? feels like a lot’s happening behind the scenes. anyone got more deets on that trump deal they’re talking about?
Yeah, there’s not much out there, but it seems like the deal was quite controversial. Can’t find specifics though. Might have to wait for more insiders to speak up.
Interesting to see Banks step down amidst this controversy. Makes you wonder how much of these ‘opportunities to make an impact’ are genuine vs. just saving face. What’s next for advocates at large firms?
This opens a bigger debate on the ethical responsibilities of law firms. Are we to believe the Trump deal was purely a business decision with no ethical implications? LawFuel Editors, any chance we get a follow-up on this intriguing departure?
While it’s sad to see such a prominent figure leave, Banks stepping down to return to direct advocacy is inspiring. It’s a powerful reminder of the personal sacrifices lawyers make for what they believe is right. Hats off to him.