Heavyweight Lawyers Leave Weil Gotshal For Rival

Paul Weiss has managed to score two star litigators from Weil Gotshal & Manges in a move that has raised eyebrows among the law firms as the latter firm loses three key partners in a matter of days.

This high-profile exodus underscores once again the fierce competition for top legal talent in today’s tough legal market.

Elizabeth Stotland Weiswasser and Anish Desai are two of Weil’s star litigators specializing in life sciences and technology as we reported earlier.

Weiswasser, a 30-year Weil veteran and former global co-chair of its litigation department, will step into a co-chair role at Paul Weiss while Desai, with over 16 years at Weil, brings his first-chair trial expertise to the table.

Source: AmericanLawyer.com

Brad Karp, (above) Paul Weiss chairman, was clearly elated with the lateral hires, proclaiming their ability to provide a significant boost to the firm’s litigation capabilities, particularly in high-stakes disputes within the life sciences, healthcare, and technology sectors.

Adding to Weil’s woes, Ray Schrock, co-chair of the firm’s restructuring department and a member of its global management committee, is set to join Latham & Watkins.

Schrock’s departure, after a decade at Weil, marks another significant loss for the firm’s bankruptcy practice.

Paul Weiss have also recently continued their aggressive expansion in London, most recently recruiting Prem Mohan from Kirkland & Ellis.

The high level talent migration highlights the ongoing battle for legal expertise in key practice areas. As firms jockey for position in lucrative sectors like life sciences, technology, and restructuring, lateral moves of this caliber can reshape the law firm landscape, creating tension and opportunity combined.

For Weil, the departures represent a challenging moment, potentially impacting client relationships and practice group dynamics. The firm has shown resilience, recently bolstering its private funds team and expanding its West Coast presence.

As the legal talent war intensifies, firms must remain vigilant in nurturing and retaining their top performers. In this high-stakes environment, the ability to attract and keep star lawyers can make or break a firm’s market position and long-term success.