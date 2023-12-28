What Are the Profits-per-Partner For Big Law Partner?

The ‘Profits-per-Partner’ List

Ben Thomson – Since publishing our ‘Biggest Law Firm List’, we have been asked to publish the ‘profits per partner’ as a measure of law firm’s ‘bigness’. And so, based on the available data, let’s look at the money being made by lawyers on a partnership profits basis.

Firms bill highly and earn big money so when it comes to asking what top law firm partners make we did some research for the 2021 figures here.

Going back to 2021 figures as reported by the 2022 Am Law 100 rankings, based on financial performance in 2021 the US 100 largest law firms did extremely well showing the following earnings:

  • Total revenue: $127.4 billion, up by 14.8 percent.
  • Average revenue per lawyer (“RPL”): $1.18 million, up by 12.5 percent.
  • Profits per equity partner (“PEP”): $2.66 million, up by 19.4 percent.

Here are the top 30 law firms on a partners-by-profit basis. The top 5 firms in terms of ‘profits per partner’ and rounded are:

Kirkland & Ellis – $7.3m

Davis Polk – $7m

Sullivan & Cromwell – $6.3m

Paul Weiss – $6.1m

Weil Gotshal – $5.1m
Here’s a table displaying the profits per partner for the top 30 law firms in the world based on the Law.com and other ranking data available online:

RankFirmProfit per Partner
1Kirkland & Ellis$7,388,000
2Latham & Watkins$5,705,000
3DLA Piper$2,496,000
4Baker McKenzie (verein)$1,833,000
5Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom$5,088,000
6Dentons (verein)$379,000
7White & Case$3,509,000
8Sidley Austin$3,718,000
9Clifford Chance$2,918,000
10Ropes & Gray$4,333,000
11Allen & Overy$2,684,000
12Hogan Lovells$2,482,000
13Morgan, Lewis & Bockius$1,831,000
14Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher$4,440,000
15Linklaters$2,572,000
16Jones Day$1,446,000
17Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer$2,691,000
18Simpson Thacher & Bartlett$5,980,000
19Norton Rose Fulbright (verein)$1,054,000
20CMS (EEIG)$1,065,000
21Greenberg Traurig$2,276,000
22Cooley$4,064,000
23Goodwin Procter$3,690,000
24Davis Polk & Wardwell$7,010,000
25Weil, Gotshal & Manges$5,181,000
26Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison$6,162,000
27Mayer Brown$2,465,000
28King & Spalding$4,374,000
29Sullivan & Cromwell$6,366,000
30McDermott, Will & Emery$3,051,000

Keep in mind that the profits per partner will also see some of the major law boutiques making substantial profits too and many of these specialist law firms are enormously profitable.

Remember that we’re always interested in knowing more about what you’re earning and what the latest developments in big and small firm pay is so let us know at lawfuel@gmail.com any time.

