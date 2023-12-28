Ben Thomson – The Vault Law 100 Rankings of the top law firms in the US outline the base salary details for the biglaw firms, which we have provided below, providing a ‘base outline’ of what associates can expect by way of law firm salaries with the large law firms.
We have looked at the latest law firm Vault Rankings for 2024 and now dive deeper into the payment amounts made to associates for the first seven years (apart from somewhere the information is not provided).
We have previously published details on the big law pay scale and the contrast between in-house and big law pay rates.
Why The Vault Law Firm Rankings?
The Vault rankings for law firms are well-respected and widely referenced source of information in the legal industry and provide updated and accurate information on what firms are doing, paying and positioned generally. They provideinsights into the prestige and desirability of working at various law firms, often used by law students, lateral candidates, and legal industry professionals to assess potential employers and are therefore something we like to place value in when looking at pay rates for lawyers and other information.
How are the Vault rankings compiled?
- Methodology: Vault’s rankings are primarily based on surveys conducted with associates working at the law firms, which ask associates to rate law firms other than their own in terms of prestige. They are also asked to rate their own firms on various quality-of-life categories like culture, compensation, hours, and training. This peer-review methodology helps ensure that the rankings reflect the perceptions and experiences of actual law firm employees.
- Categories: In addition to overall prestige, Vault also ranks law firms in various practice areas and on factors like diversity, quality of life, and summer associate programs, which is highly useful information for those seeking a legal career with a particular firm. This approach also provides a more nuanced view of the firms, beyond just their market reputation.
- Credibility and Reliability: Vault’s rankings are considered credible because of their extensive survey methodology and focus on insider perspectives. While no ranking system is perfect, the breadth and depth of Vault’s survey data make it a reliable resource for understanding the relative standing of law firms in the legal industry.
- Comparison with Other Rankings: Vault’s rankings are one of several prominent law firm rankings, with others including the Am Law 100 (which focuses on the financial aspects of law firms, like revenue and profits per partner) and Chambers and Partners (which ranks firms and lawyers based on legal ability and client feedback). Vault’s unique focus on insider perspectives complements these other rankings by providing a different angle on law firm evaluation, centered around prestige and quality of life.
- Use in the Industry: The Vault law firm rankings are widely used by law students and lawyers for career planning and by law firms as a marketing and recruitment tool. They influence perceptions in the legal industry and can impact a firm’s ability to attract top talent.
But nothing’s perfect, right? Including law firm rankings. However, like any ranking, they should be considered as one of multiple sources when evaluating law firms.
The Vault Top Law Firm Salary Levels:
Vault top law firm
Cravath Swaine & Moore
Base Salary
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
Summer Associate: $4,135/week
Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz
Base Salary
1st Year: $220,000
Summer Associate: $4,230/week
Skadden
Base Salary
Base Salary (2023)
1st year: $ 215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
Summer Associate: $4,134.62
Latham & Watkins
Base Salary
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
9th year: $425,000
Summer Associate: $4,135/week
Sullivan & Cromwell
Base Salary
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
9th year: $415,000
Summer Associate: $8,958.34 semi-monthly
Davis Polk & Wardwell
Base Salary
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
Summer Associate: $4,134.62 per week
Kirkland & Ellis
Base Salary
Base Salary (2023)
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
Summer Associate: $215,000 or $8,958.34 semi-monthly
Simpson Thacher
Base Salary
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
Summer Associate: $4,134 per week
Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison
Base Salary
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
9th year: $415,000
Summer Associate: $4,135/week
Gibson Dunn
Base Salary
1st year: $215,000
Summer Associate: $4,134.62
Sidley Austin
Base Salary
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
9th year: $415,000
Summer Associate: $4,200/week
Weil Gotshal & Manges
Base Salary
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
Summer Associate: $4,135
Quinn Emanuel
Base Salary (2023)
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $ 225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
Summer Associate: $4,135/week
Cleary Gottlieb
Base Salary
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
Summer Associate: $4,134.62/week
Covington & Burling
Base Salary (2023)
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
Summer Associate: $4,134/week
White & Case
Base Salary
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
Summer Associate: $4,150 (weekly)
Milbank
Base Salary (2023)
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
Summer Associate: $4,134/week
Debevoise & Plimpton
Base Salary
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
9th year: $425,000
Summer Associate: 2Ls $4,150/week
Ropes & Gray
Base Salary (2023)
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
9th year: $425,000
Summer Associate: $4,134.61/week
Paul Hastings
Base Salary
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
9th year: $415,000
Summer Associate: $4,134.61/week
Wilmer Hale
Base Salary (2023)
1st year: $ 215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
Summer Associate: $4,135.00 (weekly)
Williams & Connolly
Base Salary
1st year: $ 240,000
2nd year: $ 280,000
3rd year: $ 315,000
4th year: $ 350,000
5th year: $ 390,000
6th year: $ 415,000
7th year: $ 430,000
8th year: $ 435,000
9th year: $ 435,000
Summer Associate: $ 4,615/week
Morrison & Foerster
Base Salary
Base Salary (2023) (U.S. Associates, U.S. Practice)
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
9th year: $415,000
Summer Associate: $8,958.33 (semi-monthly)
Cooley
Base Salary
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
Summer Associate: $215,000 annualized, paid semi-monthly (approximately $4,134/week)
Jones Day
Base Salary
1st year: $225,000 / year
Summer Associate: $4326 / week
O’Melveny & Myers
Base Salary
Year 1 $215,000
Year 2 $225,000
Year 3 $250,000
Year 4 $295,000
Year 5 $345,000
Year 6 $370,000
Year 7 $400,000
Year 8 $415,000
Summer Associates $4,134/week
Goodwin
Base Salary
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year+: $415,000
Summer Associate: $4,135/week
Hogan Lovells
Base Salary
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
9th year: $415,000
Summer Associate: $4,135 per week
Proskauer Rose
Base Salary
Base Salary (2023)
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
9th year: $415,000
Summer Associate: $4,135/week
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld
Base Salary
1st year: $215,000
2nd year: $225,000
3rd year: $250,000
4th year: $295,000
5th year: $345,000
6th year: $370,000
7th year: $400,000
8th year: $415,000
9th year: $420,000
Summer Associate: $215,000; $4,135/week
