“I eat morons like you for breakfast…” Judge Judy Exits CBS With A Slapdown For the Studio

Everett Collection

Judge Judy Sheindlin is adjourning from her hit daytime show that has made her one of the richest TV celebrities and after 25 years, but not without a trademark Judge Judy slapdown for CBS.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Sheindlin 78, reportedly felt slighted by CBS after launching the daytime talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

“You disrespected my creation,” Sheindlin said of the studio’s decision to move her 2014 creation Hot Bench, to a secondary channel. “And you were wrong. Not only in disrespecting my creation, but your gamble in what you put in its place.”

“We had a nice marriage,” she added. “It’s going to be a Bill and Melinda Gates divorce.”

Complicating the relationship has been the purchase by CBS of Sheindlin’s ownership of the reruns of Judge Judy, apparently to prevent her selling the successful show’s library.

CBS Media Ventures president Steve LoCasci told the Journal, “We have had an incredibly successful relationship with Judy over the last 25 years. It has been an honor representing her show, and just like there has never been another Oprah, there will never be another Judge Judy.”

Amazonian Effort

And so, the tireless Judge Judy will continue her efforts by working on a new show, Judy Justice, on the IMDb.TV network owned by Amazon.

The ongoing success of the ‘Judge Judy’ brand will doubtless continue, just as her fortune continues to grow.

She made $47 million every year for just 52 days of filming, and Forbes has reported that her net worth is $445 million as of October 2020.