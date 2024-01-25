How This Law Firm Makes Their Office Their Happy Place

Water features? Nah, forget about those! Here’s a law firm making their office their happy place by placing a slide inside.
>> LawFuel Law Jobs Here
The slide feature is something unique that an Irish law firm has come up with to attract new talent: a massive, bright yellow slide.
Gallagher McCartney Barry, based in Donegal, decided to spice up their office by installing this playful equipment, as reported by RollonFriday. Now, they can send their staff and clients zooming from the first floor right into the reception area.
After they unveiled this creative addition, the firm proudly shared a video of their partner, Grattan Butler, enjoying the GMB Express. It’s the kind of lighthearted and fun start to 2024 that we all need.
But wait, there’s more! They’re so proud of their unique selling point (USP) that they’ve dedicated a whole page on their website to this slide, calling it “How we enjoy life.”
Their website proudly declares, “Enjoy the ride/one more slide. Life is too short, and the proof is in our slide! Join us.”
And guess what? They’re not just using it for fun; they’re also using the slide to entice solicitors who are looking for a bit more excitement in their careers.
One recent job vacancy ad for their Donegal office raved about “a career that requires you to enjoy your work, consider the environment, improve how you work every day, care about work-life balance, and most of all, go down the slide.”
“I was curious about what ‘the slide’ meant,” said one person who came across the job ad. “Maybe it’s a typo or some quirky local Donegal expression.”
But no, it turns out that GMB has an actual slide, making those bean bags and foosball tables some other firms throw in the corner to mimic Google seem pretty tame in comparison. Yee-haw!