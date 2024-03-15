Change for Women Lawyers Needed
We’ve written previously about successful women lawyers, including law star Natasha Harrison, who has enjoyed a stellar legal career moving from David Boies law firm Boies Schiller to her own firm at Pallas Partners. To mark International Women’s Day she provided an interview to Debtwire on what she is doing to permit women and men to enjoy a successful professional and personal life.
In the past three decades, she’s seen a notable shift towards inclusivity in law, though challenges remain for the profession, despite original concerns of being an ‘outsider’ due to her non-professional background.
She emphasizes the importance of creating pathways for underprivileged and ethnically diverse individuals and supporting women in law, especially as many still leave the profession upon starting a family.
What can be done about women in law to improve their lot?
There needs to be a cultural shift in the profession to make things better for women lawyers, but also for any lawyers, she says. At Pallas Partners she has placed ESG as the cornerstone of the firm’s practice and works to ensure the new approach to law will help firms like hers not only succeed, but create better cultural values and lifestyle for women lawyers and all lawyers in the firm.
“Creating an environment where women (and men) can have a successful career, a family (should they wish) and truly thrive, continues to be the ultimate goal, and we will ensure that we don’t just hire, but properly retain women in the workplace. This requires a fundamental cultural shift and evolving law firms and businesses to cater for the next generation.”
Pallas Partners, is a testament to modernizing the legal landscape, she says, by challenging conventions, prioritizing work-life balance and providing tailored support, such as coaching programs and flexible schedules.
She underscores the importance of women’s advancement in law, advocating for greater emphasis on business development skills. At Pallas, they actively train female associates in client relations and offer incentives for business development efforts.
Women Lawyers & Mental Health Issues
Long hours, high-pressure environments, and demanding client expectations can take a toll on lawyers’ mental and emotional health, something we reported recently with the tragic death of Pinsent Masons partner Vanessa Ford.
The mental health issues placed upon many lawyers and the Vanessa Ford death have once again highlighted the intense need for lawyers – women lawyers and their male counterparts – to be better equipped to deal with the issues.
To combat issues like this Pallas Partners prioritizes employee well-being by fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace culture. They offer resources and support mechanisms to help lawyers manage stress and maintain a healthy work-life balance.
As we have reported previously, she has worked towards adopting a ‘socially aware’ attitude towards the legal profession generally to improve things for lawyers and clients – and indeed, the world.
Embrace Law Firm Diversity
By embracing diversity, investing in talent development, and staying agile in the face of change she believes that law firms can thrive in an increasingly dynamic and competitive market.
She emphasizes the need for lawyers to adapt and embrace new technologies and methodologies, acknowledging that the traditional model of legal practice is undergoing significant transformation, driven by advancements in legal tech and changing client expectations.
Regarding industry trends, she notes a return to themes reminiscent of her early career, with a surge in international disputes. Notable trends include disputes arising from sponsorships and restructurings, increased litigation over broken deals, and a rise in fraud-based claims, particularly in the private equity sector.