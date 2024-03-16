Great Law Jobs – From Hybrid Work Near The Beach to Medico-Legal Opportunity

NZ Law Job Opportunities in March 2024
The growth in hybrid law work has grown among law firms, as it has among many employers, and some great new law jobs on the LawFuel network has seen new opportunities for law job seekers, including hybrid work.
As the law adapts to changing work preferences and technological advancements, many law firms and corporates are adopting hybrid work models that allow lawyers and staff to split their time between remote and in-office work.
The hybrid model combines the benefits of both environments, offering greater flexibility while maintaining the core aspects of office culture and collaboration.
Research and industry commentary suggest that hybrid work is here to stay in the legal sector (Law.com International, ABA Journal).
A new role listed on LawFuel’s law jobs network includes a role for a property and commercial lawyer to work at a growing and busy law firm near Welllington at Waikanae Beach. This hybrid law role provides pay of up to $140,000, a highly supportive team, great opportunity for career development, and of course the hybrid work opportunity to provide great lifestyle and career opportunity.
Working with the New Zealand Nurses Organisation as a medico-legal lawyer and with litigation experience of 4 years or more is a major opportunity to assist the 61,000 nurses, midwives, students, kaimahi hauora and health workers in New Zealand. The role provides a significant opportunity for any lawyer wanting something beyond the normal legal role.
Among other new law jobs listed –
>> A community law role with the Waitemata Community Law Centre for a lawyer with 3+ years PQE and to work with the Senior Lawyer and Manager to provide leadership and strategic direction;
>> An appeals lawyer who can work with the Public Defence Service where you can choose between the busy Auckland office or the Tauranga office of the PDS. This is a unique opportunity for a junior lawyer to join the Public Defence Service (PDS) Appeals team to work on serious criminal cases.
>> Disputes resolution lawyer in the top Dunedin law firm of Gallaway Cook Allan who are looking for an experienced civil litigation or employment lawyer (or both!) (3-4 years PQE) to join our Dispute Resolution Team in Dunedin. This is a rare opportunity to further your career in a dynamic team, at one of Otago’s premier law firms, in beautiful Dunedin.
Check the LawFuel Network’s New Zealand law jobs that are listed every day – including roles that often appear in Australia, Asia and the United Kingdom. LawFuel’s network is unique in that it reaches major networks including Google, LinkedIn and Facebook with the best law jobs.