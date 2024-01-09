Mischcon Moves Into Alternative Legal Services Market With New Legal Tech Move

Legal Tech Development Moves Mischcon Into ALS Market
Mishcon de Reya has made a strategic acquisition of legal tech platform Flex Legal, marking its first significant venture into the alternative legal services market.
Flex Legal, has robust platform connecting over 6,000 pre-vetted legal professionals with interim roles, and aligns with Mishcon de Reya’s broader vision of expanding its legal and consultancy services.
The move complements Mishcon’s recent growth initiatives, including a merger and international office expansion, and further diversifies its service offerings in the legal market.
Mishcon de Reya’s ambitious growth strategy includes global expansion and the development of diverse consultancy businesses.
The collaboration between Mishcon and Flex Legal is expected to enhance the service offerings to their clients, combining Mishcon’s legal expertise with Flex’s flexible resourcing model.
Flex Legal will continue its operations autonomously within the Mishcon de Reya Group.