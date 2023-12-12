Sidley Take Another A&O Partner Ahead of Shearman & Sterling Merger

Sidley Austin has made another lateral recruit from Allen & Overy, hiring Andrea Lucan, a senior energy and infrastructure lawyer who was A&O’s managing partner in Los Angeles.
This move follows the move by Greg Lavine to join Sidley’s energy practice in New York, ahead of the planned merger of A&O with Shearman & Sterling next year.
The press announcement on the latest move is below –
Los Angeles – Sidley is pleased to announce that Andrea Lucan has joined the Los Angeles office as a partner in the firm’s Energy, Transportation, and Infrastructure group. She joins Sidley from Allen & Overy, where she was the Office Managing Partner in Los Angeles, on the heels of her former partner Greg Lavigne’s arrival in Sidley’s New York office.
Ms. Lucan has garnered substantial praise for her transactional work in the renewable energy space. Ms. Lucan advises clients in project development and financing, mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt financing, equipment purchase and sale agreements, and power purchase agreements. Her practice focuses on companies engaged in the development, construction, and operation of solar power, wind power, energy storage, and alternative energy projects.
“Andrea is a widely recognized leader in the alternative energy space and we are excited to have her join us in Los Angeles. Sidley’s 150 lawyer practice group represents clients at the forefront of the energy transition, and adding Andrea’s experience and focus on many of the larger alternative energy developers is a great complement to our energy practice,” says Cliff Vrielink, global leader of the Energy, Transportation, and Infrastructure practice and a member of Sidley’s Executive Committee. “Andrea and Greg have worked together for many years, and we are especially proud that they both decided that Sidley is the best place to continue to build and expand their practices.”
“We are excited to grow the firm’s global Energy, Transportation and Infrastructure practice here in Los Angeles. Andrea brings dynamic transactional experience in every phase of renewable energy,” said Dan Clivner, managing partner of the greater Los Angeles offices and a member of Sidley’s Executive Committee. “As a global law firm, we are committed to meeting our clients’ needs around the world. Andrea will help us further build out our capabilities so we can continue to guide our clients as they navigate the increasingly complex energy space.”
Other recent additions to Sidley’s Energy, Transportation and Infrastructure, in addition to Greg Lavigne who joined Sidley in New York in November, include partners James MacArthur and Ed Freeman, who along with a larger team, joined Sidley in London earlier this year.
