The 10 Big Law Stories of 2023

Our biggest stories for 2023 included the major paycheck received by top London lawyer Neel Sachdev upon his recruitment by Paul Weiss, the death of the Oligarch who was suing LawFuel for defamation, Sergey Grishin, the changes being wrought upon the law profession through artificial intelligence and other tech developments and the big law pay scale changes occurring in 2023.
The year was filled with stories on post-pandemic developments by the law firms and new mergers like the A&O Shearman creation, set for 2024.