The 10 Big Law Stories of 2023

Our biggest stories for 2023 included the major paycheck received by top London lawyer Neel Sachdev upon his recruitment by Paul Weiss, the death of the Oligarch who was suing LawFuel for defamation, Sergey Grishin, the changes being wrought upon the law profession through artificial intelligence and other tech developments and the big law pay scale changes occurring in 2023.

The year was filled with stories on post-pandemic developments by the law firms and new mergers like the A&O Shearman creation, set for 2024.

The Top 10 Law Stories:

1. The Big Pay Day For London’s Star Lawyer

Neel Sachdev file - departure from kirkland and ellis

2. The LawFuel ‘Most Prestigious Law Firm List’

3. The Death Of The Oligarch Who Sued LawFuel

4. Profile of Willie E Gary: The Superstar Lawyer

Willie E Gary LawFuel Law star

5. Who Will Head The New A&O Shearman Firm?

Khalid Galousha - A&O Shearman leadership

6. Big Law Firms Use AI To Redefine Legal Practices

big law firms and AI tools - see LawFuel

7. The Collapse of Axiom Ince & The Disappearing Funds

Axiom Ince law firm collapse

8. The Top 30 Best Boutique Law Firms

9. The Big Law Salary Scale Changes

10. The Great Law Firm Technology Equalizer

law firm technology equalizer

