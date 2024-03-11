Weil Expands Private Funds Practice With Addition of SEC Veteran

WASHINGTON, D.C., MARCH 11, 2024: International law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP announced today that Christopher Mulligan has joined the Firm as a partner in the Private Funds practice, based in the Washington, D.C. office. Chris joins Weil after 11 years at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where he served most recently as Investment Adviser/Private Funds Senior Advisor and Co-Coordinator of the agency’s Private Funds Specialized Working Group.
“Chris is a seasoned policy advisor who has helped to develop and implement the law in this area,” said Weil Executive Partner Barry Wolf. “His vast experience with SEC rulemaking, guidance and examinations will be immediately beneficial to our private funds clients. We’re delighted to welcome him to Weil.”
“Chris brings the dedication to excellence and top client service that are a hallmark of our practice at Weil,” said Michael J. Aiello, Chairman of Weil’s global Corporate Department. “As SEC rules and regulations continue to evolve and reshape the regulatory environment, Chris’s expert counsel will be invaluable to our sophisticated global funds clients.”
During his tenure at the SEC, Chris led the agency’s efforts to train staff and implement new Advisers Act rules, including the New Marketing Rule, during examinations. He also served as the primary investment adviser and private funds legal point of contact for SEC examiners, providing legal advice to exam staff during hundreds of investment adviser examinations each year. Additionally, Chris drafted numerous Risk Alerts, developed significant rulemakings, including the Private Funds Rules and Form PF amendments, and guidance impacting investment advisers, counseled staff on enforcement referrals and developed national exam initiatives and priorities related to private fund advisers. Chris has been a frequent public speaker on private fund adviser regulation, including events and podcasts sponsored by NSCP, IAA, the New York Bar Association and PLI.
Chris’s arrival comes just three months after that of experienced private funds regulatory partner Christopher Scully, who joined Weil from Kirkland in November – reflecting the continued growth in the Private Funds Practice and the Firm’s overall Corporate Department. Scully focuses his practice on representing private investment funds and SEC-registered, state registered and exempt advisers.
“It is a great pleasure to be joining my new Weil partners who are so widely recognized as top-of-market across all areas of their practice,” said Chris Mulligan. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to help our private funds clients solve complex legal and business issues in this continually evolving regulatory landscape.”
