What are the best Apple TV law shows you need to look at in 2024?
The Apple TV service continues to add content as it competes in the content race for the best – including the legal dramas that lawyers and others might enjoy.
While Netflix leads the rankings in terms of the law show favorites, as we have written about previously, Apple TV started somewhat slower than Netflix, with fewer shows and back catalog to call upon, but they have been catching up with some top shows that will grab your interest as much as The Lincoln Lawyer or the other top-ranked law shows on television.
Apple TV’s law series have been celebrated within the industry, receiving numerous accolades that highlight their quality and cultural relevance. “Severance,” for instance, has achieved significant recognition, winning both Best Drama and Best New Series at the Writers Guild Awards, solidifying its status as a distinguished work in television.
So what are some of the tv shows for lawyers on Apple TV that lawyers would love?
Raising the Bar
Who can overlook the contribution made to great law stories on television from the pen of Steven Bochco? Although Raising the Bar, airing initially on TNT in 2008, survived two seasons it remains a popular feature for lawyers and others who love the tension between prosecutors and defenders, along with the judges in the legal processes outlined in the series.
The series follows idealistic public defender Jerry Kellerman, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and his interactions with the criminal justice system. He often clashes with Judge Trudy Kessler, portrayed by Jane Kaczmarek, and faces challenges both in and out of the courtroom.
The show delves into the personal and professional lives of Jerry and his colleagues, highlighting the pressures and ethical conflicts they encounter as they strive to ensure justice for their clients.
Cast:
- Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Jerry Kellerman, a passionate public defender.
- Gloria Reuben as Rosalind Whitman, Jerry’s boss and a dedicated public defender.
- Currie Graham as Nick Balco, a deputy district attorney.
- Melissa Sagemiller as Michelle Ernhardt, another deputy district attorney.
- J. August Richards as Marcus McGrath, a public defender.
Mixed Reviews
“Raising the Bar” received mixed reviews from critics. The series was praised for its strong performances, particularly by Gosselaar, and its earnest depiction of the legal system. However, it faced criticism for some of its legal procedural elements and dramatic narratives.
Despite this, the show garnered a dedicated fan base and had a successful first season in terms of ratings, which led to the commissioning of a second season. The series ultimately ended after two seasons but personally I found it one of Apple TV’s best in the law drama arena.
Perry Mason
Perry Mason is a highly acclaimed legal drama series on Apple TV and follows in the digital footsteps of the eponymous show that was so famous last century.
Set in 1930s Los Angeles, the show follows the story of the iconic criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason, as he takes on high-profile cases. With its compelling storytelling and fantastic performances, Perry Mason is a must-watch for law enthusiasts and fans of courtroom dramas.
If you’re a fan of legal shows, look no further than Perry Mason on Apple TV. This series, set in the backdrop of 1930s Los Angeles, takes viewers on a thrilling journey through high-profile criminal cases and captivating courtroom battles.
Starring the talented cast led by [main actor/actress], Perry Mason expertly blends compelling storytelling with fantastic performances, keeping audiences hooked from the first episode to the last. The show’s attention to detail in recreating the atmosphere of the time period adds an extra layer of authenticity to the captivating narrative.
Throughout the series, viewers witness Perry Mason’s exceptional skills as a criminal defense lawyer as he delves deep into each case, unearthing hidden truths and seeking justice for his clients. The show masterfully balances the legal proceedings with the personal struggles and growth of the characters, providing a well-rounded viewing experience.
Perry Mason stands out among the best law shows on Apple TV for several reasons. Firstly, its meticulously crafted courtroom scenes capture the tension, drama, and ethical dilemmas that are integral to the legal profession. The series portrays the challenges faced by lawyers while maintaining a compelling narrative pace.
The show’s attention to historical accuracy is also commendable. From the stunning period set designs to the costumes, Perry Mason immerses viewers in the world of 1930s Los Angeles, providing a visually captivating experience.
Furthermore, the performances in Perry Mason are exceptional. The cast brings the complex and intriguing characters to life, drawing viewers deeper into the story with their nuanced portrayals.
A Table: Key Details of Perry Mason
|Season
|Genre
|Release Year
|Number of Episodes
|1
|Legal Drama
|2020
|8
|2
|Legal Drama
|2021
|8
|3
|Legal Drama
|2022
|10
Wanted — The Escape Of Carlos Ghosn
Documentary, one season, 2023-
This is the now infamous story of the disgraced boss of Nissan who escaped from Japan following his house arrest and is told in a two part, full-length documentary.
Interestingly the series was made with the full co-operation of Ghosn and tells a compelling and fascinating story of money-laundering and corruption which lawyers will love to dissect and opine upon.
The outline:
- Introduction to Carlos Ghosn
- Overview of Ghosn’s tenure as CEO of Nissan and Renault.
- His reputation as a powerful figure in the automotive industry.
- Rise to Power
- Ghosn’s achievements and contributions to Nissan and Renault.
- The strategic alliances and decisions that defined his leadership.
- Arrest and Charges
- The circumstances leading up to Ghosn’s arrest in Japan.
- Details of the financial misconduct allegations against him.
- Ghosn’s Detainment
- The conditions of his detainment in Japan.
- The legal process and Ghosn’s defense against the charges.
- The Escape
- The planning and execution of Ghosn’s dramatic escape from Japan.
- The involvement of various parties and the methods used to evade authorities.
- Aftermath and Reflections
- The international reaction to Ghosn’s escape.
- Analysis of Ghosn’s actions and the impact on the global business community.
- Interviews and Insights
- Interviews with journalists, experts, and those close to the case.
- Different perspectives on whether Ghosn is a victim or a villain.
- Conclusion
- The current status of Carlos Ghosn and the ongoing legal implications.
- The broader significance of Ghosn’s story in the context of corporate governance and justice.
The documentary series delves into the complexities of Ghosn’s case, offering viewers a chance to explore the multifaceted nature of his story, from his rise to his fall and the controversial escape that captured global attention.
Suits
Suits is a popular legal drama series that aired on Apple TV, although it has received mixed reviews from lawyers, some of whom have criticized the show for the way it portrays legal practice. Some legal professionals might enjoy the show for its entertainment value, engaging characters, and dramatic storylines. However, others might criticize it for its lack of legal accuracy and unrealistic portrayal of the profession
The show revolves around talented college dropout Mike Ross, who starts working as a law associate for Harvey Specter without having a law degree.
The series combines elements of legal drama, comedy, and character development, making it a binge-worthy choice for legal enthusiasts.
Critically, it has received mixed reviews. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the show has been praised for its drama derived from well-developed character relationships, although it’s also been described as occasionally overly wordy.
On the other hand, a review from The New York Times suggests that “Suits” follows a typical formula with a focus on aesthetics and a brilliant but bungling protagonist.
For example, a Reddit thread (r/television) includes comments from viewers who believe the show is brilliant, while others argue it’s inaccurate and have stopped watching it for that reason.
The Good Fight
The Good Fight is a critically acclaimed legal drama series and a spin-off of the popular show “The Good Wife.”
Set in a post-Trump world, the series follows the lives of lawyers at a prestigious Chicago law firm as they navigate the challenges of a turbulent legal and political landscape. With its engaging storylines and talented cast,
The show follows the character Diane Lockhart, portrayed by Christine Baranski, who loses her employment after her life savings are wiped out by a financial scam. This scandal also ruins the reputation of her goddaughter, forcing them both to join a prominent Chicago law firm and explores their efforts to rebuild their careers while tackling various cases that often reflect or react to real-world social and political issues.
The series has been well-received by critics, as indicated by reviews. It has been praised for its sharp writing, strong performances, particularly by Baranski, and its timely and provocative storylines that address contemporary themes. The show’s handling of these themes has been seen as a “controlled explosion of fury” at the current political climate, making it relevant and resonant with its audience.
For detailed reviews and reception, you can refer to the critical response on platforms like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes that provide user ratings and critic reviews.
Your Honor
Featuring Bryan Cranston as a respected New Orleans judge Michael Desiato ‘Your Honor’ revolves around the judge confronting his deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit-and-run accident that entangles an organized crime family. As the case unfolds, the judge faces moral dilemmas and the challenges of upholding justice while protecting his son.
The reception of “Your Honor” by the TV audience has been mixed. While some viewers have appreciated the intense drama and Cranston’s performance, others have compared it unfavorably to Cranston’s previous work in “Breaking Bad,” suggesting that it falls short of the high standard set by that series.
Critics have pointed to the show’s exploration of themes like corruption, compromise, and the lengths a person will go to protect their loved ones and despite Cranston’s huge acting abilities, the show has also received a somewhat uneven response that lawyers in particular may themselves embrace. Entertaining certainly, but compelling and absorbing? Maybe not so much.
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul is the well known prequel to the renowned series Breaking Bad and,as I wrote in the ‘best lawyer tv shows’ article earlier, it focuses on the journey of Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer who eventually becomes the sleazy lawyer known as Saul Goodman. The show explores the morally ambiguous world of law and showcases the transformation of its main character.
With its excellent writing and compelling performances, Better Call Saul is a top-rated law series on Apple TV.
Defending Jacob
“Defending Jacob” explores the impact of a serious accusation on a family, centered around a Massachusetts couple whose world is shaken when their son, Jacob, is accused of murder. The show delves into the lengths a father, played by Chris Evans, will go to in the defense of his son.
As for its accuracy, “Defending Jacob” is based on a best selling novel by William Landay, and while it portrays legal and investigative procedures, it is a work of fiction and not meant to be a factual representation of a real court case or criminal investigation. The series should be seen as a dramatic interpretation rather than an accurate depiction of the legal system.
The show has received mixed to positive reviews from critics. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series features strong performances and is particularly noted for its portrayal of a family under pressure. Rotten Tomatoes shows that while the show might have pacing issues, the performances are praised, and the ambiguous ending is a talking point among viewers.
The series has also been described as a compelling crime drama on IMDb with a focus on how the accusation affects the family. However, some reviews, such as those aggregated on Metacritic, suggest that the story can have weak spots and that some episodes may feel drawn out.
Frankly, that criticism can be leveled at most shows – with some notable exceptions (Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul spring to mind).
Overall, “Defending Jacob” has been well-received for its character-driven narrative and tension, even if it occasionally falls back on genre cliches according to Rotten Tomatoes.
How to Get Away with Murder
How to Get Away with Murder is a captivating legal drama series that revolves around the brilliant criminal defense attorney Annalise Keating and her group of law students, known as the Keating Five. The show explores their involvement in a murder plot and the subsequent cover-up. With its suspenseful plot twists and powerful performances, How to Get Away with Murder is a worthy offering in the lawyer tv shows rankings.
The series follows Annalise Keating, a renowned criminal defense attorney and law professor at Middleton University. Annalise selects five of her students to intern at her law firm, giving them a chance to work on real cases and experience the complexities of the legal system firsthand.
“We’re all going to do something really bad and we’re not going to get caught.” – Annalise Keating
As the story unfolds, the Keating Five find themselves entangled in a murder plot and must navigate through a web of lies, secrets, and unexpected alliances to protect themselves and their future in the legal profession.
How to Get Away with Murder features a talented ensemble cast that brings depth and complexity to their roles. Viola Davis delivers a powerhouse performance as Annalise Keating, earning her critical acclaim and numerous awards for her portrayal of the fierce and enigmatic attorney. The supporting cast includes Alfred Enoch as Wes Gibbons, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, and Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone.
Throughout the series, the characters’ pasts and personal lives become intertwined with the cases they handle, adding layers of intrigue and emotional depth to the narrative. It also tackles thought-provoking ethical and moral dilemmas, exploring the gray areas of the law.
Damages
|Aspect
|Details
|Title
|Damages
|Genre
|Legal Drama
|Main Characters
|Patty Hewes, Ellen Parsons
|Plot
|A talented and ruthless lawyer, Patty Hewes, takes on various high-stakes legal battles alongside her protégée, Ellen Parsons. The show explores the complexities of the legal world, particularly in the realm of corporate law.
|Tone
|Thrilling, Intriguing
|Notable Features
|Intricate storytelling, standout performances
Damages is a thrilling legal drama series that follows the story of a talented and ruthless lawyer, Patty Hewes, and her protégée, Ellen Parsons. The show delves into the complexities of legal battles and the high-stakes world of corporate law. With its intricate storytelling and standout performances, Damages is a compelling addition to any law series lineup on Apple TV.
The Practice
The Practice is a classic legal drama series that originally aired in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Set in Boston, the show centers around a group of attorneys who tackle a variety of cases while navigating the complexities of their personal and professional lives. With its realistic portrayal of the legal profession and thought-provoking storylines, The Practice continues to be one of the best law shows available on Apple TV.
For the People
For the People is a legal drama series that explores the lives and cases of both defense and prosecution attorneys working in the Southern District of New York Federal Court. The show offers a glimpse into the intense world of legal battles and the personal struggles of its characters. With its fast-paced storytelling and diverse cast, For the People is a must-watch law series on Apple TV.
Law & Order: SVU
Law & Order: SVU is a long-running crime drama series on Apple TV that has captivated audiences for years. The show centers around the Special Victims Unit, a specialized division of the New York City Police Department dedicated to investigating and prosecuting sexually based offenses. With its gripping storylines and dedicated cast, Law & Order: SVU continues to be one of the best law series available on Apple TV.
“Law & Order: SVU is not only a riveting crime drama, but it also tackles important social issues and raises awareness about sexual violence. The show’s ability to shed light on these sensitive topics while delivering compelling storytelling is what sets it apart.” – TV Critic
Law & Order: SVU stands out as one of the top law series on Apple TV due to its consistently high-quality episodes that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The dedicated cast, led by seasoned actors such as Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T, brings depth and authenticity to their characters, making each episode a powerful and emotional experience.
If you’re in search of intense crime drama mixed with thought-provoking storytelling, Law & Order: SVU is the perfect choice. Its engaging narratives and compelling performances make it a must-watch series for fans of law and order.
|Reasons to Watch Law & Order: SVU
|Episodes
|Runtime
|1. Gripping storylines
|Over 475 episodes
|Approximately 42 minutes per episode
|2. Powerful performances
|Ongoing, new episodes released regularly
|Varying runtimes
|3. Tackles important social issues
|N/A
|N/A
|4. Dedicated fanbase
|N/A
|N/A
Law & Order: SVU stands the test of time and remains one of the most popular law TV series on Apple TV. Its compelling storytelling and realistic portrayal of the criminal justice system have made it a favorite among legal drama enthusiasts. Tune in to Apple TV to experience the gripping world of Law & Order: SVU.
In conclusion, Apple TV offers an impressive selection of law series that cater to different preferences and interests. Whether you enjoy intense courtroom battles, character-driven narratives, or thought-provoking legal dramas, this list has showcased some of the best options to satisfy your appetite for legal entertainment.
