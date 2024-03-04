MinterEllisonRuddWatts grows leadership with nine promotions, including three new partners

Latest NZ Law Jobs On NZ’s Best Law Jobs Network
The firm has brought through three new partners – one from its Corporate and Commercial and another from its Banking and Finance practice groups, and a lateral hire from a specialist trust and private client law firm.
MinterEllisonRuddWatts’ Chief Executive, Andrew Poole, says that all three new partners strengthen the firm’s position as a leading New Zealand firm which has seen continued growth over the recent period.
“It is a great pleasure to welcome our new partners. Their exceptional legal expertise, dedication to the profession and commitment to our firm’s values, mean that our clients are in excellent hands as they navigate their businesses.
“We are also delighted to welcome two new special counsel. At MinterEllisonRuddWatts, a key goal has always been to continue the firm’s growth and career progression of our people. We believe that nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and cultivating a culture of collaboration are all pivotal to not only our people, but our firm’s collective success.”
Introducing our three new partners:
Allison Hancock (Banking and Finance, Auckland) Allison is a specialist banking and finance lawyer. Allison provides advice to both financiers and borrowers on all types of financing transactions and banking matters. Her experience spans general corporate lending, property finance, acquisition finance and trade and commodity finance. Allison is sought out for her sustainable finance experience, having worked on some of Singapore’s ‘market firsts’, and largest sustainable finance transactions which helped shape the market. She brings that experience to the New Zealand market as she continues to work on market leading sustainable financing transactions.
Igor Drinkovic (Corporate and Commercial, Auckland)
Igor is a specialist in public mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and securities law. Igor advises local and foreign clients on public takeovers, initial public offerings (IPOs), public capital raisings, private placements, Overseas Investment Office (OIO) consents, employee share schemes, regulatory investigations, continuous disclosure issues, and listed company matters in general. He is widely regarded as an expert on public M&A, including the application of the Takeovers Code, Overseas Investment Act and Financial Markets legislation.
Aimee Mitchell (Corporate – Private Wealth, Auckland – Lateral hire) With an impressive track record and exceptional expertise in advising individuals, families, family offices and trustee companies on the establishment, restructure, management and administration of trusts and other family wealth structures, Aimee brings a wealth of knowledge to further strengthen the firm’s commitment to providing comprehensive, client-focused solutions providing top-tier legal services in the private wealth and trust management space.
Introducing our two new special counsel:
Lauren Archer (Corporate and Commercial, Wellington) Lauren specialises in mergers and acquisitions, private equity and capital markets transactions, overseas investment, complex commercial contracting, and corporate governance. Experienced across a variety of industries, and with clients based both locally and abroad, Lauren advises on all aspects of the transaction. She also has significant experience in advising clients on the Overseas Investment Office regime and application process.
Kate Storer (Real Estate – Environment, Auckland – Lateral hire) An experienced adviser to corporate, government and private clients on all aspects of resource management law, Kate has expertise in re-zoning and consenting of large-scale greenfield urban development projects for major developers. She also provides advice across the full breadth of resource management issues, including designations and Public Works Act matters, heritage, and coastal and freshwater matters, plan review processes, Fast Track consenting, due diligence, prosecutions, judicial review, and Resource Management reform.
The firm is also proud to announce four new senior associates:
– Grant de Lisle (Construction and Infrastructure, Auckland)
– Nathalie Harrington (Corporate and Commercial, Auckland)
– Rafe Muston (Construction and Infrastructure, Auckland)
– Victoria Tatam (Real Estate – Property, Auckland)
Six senior solicitors also received promotions. Congratulations to Nikhil Chand (Banking and Financial Services, Wellington), Logan Maitland (Construction and Infrastructure, Auckland), Lydia Sharpe (Construction and Infrastructure, Auckland), Adam White (Banking and Financial Services, Auckland), Lucy Woods (Real Estate – Property, Wellington) and Erin Wylde (Real Estate – Property, Auckland).
The promotions took effect on 1 January 2024.