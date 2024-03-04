NZ Law: Bankside Chambers’ New Junior

Leave a Comment / New Zealand, Press Releases /
NZ Law: Bankside Chambers' New Junior

>> New Jobs Daily on New Zealand’s Best Law Jobs Network

Bankside Chambers have been joined by junior barrister Josie Butcher, who is employed by Simon Foote KC, Brian Dickey and Jeremy Johnson.

She graduated from Te Waipapa Taumata Rau | the University of Auckland with a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) and a Bachelor of Science, and was admitted to the bar in October 2021. Before joining Bankside, she worked as a solicitor at Meredith Connell in the commercial litigation team and subsequently as a clerk to Chief Justice Winkelmann at the Supreme Court of New Zealand.

“I’m excited to be joining Bankside Chambers where I’ll have the opportunity to work across a wide range of disputes, in both civil and criminal litigation, and will be constantly learning from a rōpu of highly experienced and successful barristers”.

Did You Also See . . ?

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top