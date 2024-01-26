The Big Law Pay Scale Update

Cravath Scale Big Law Money
No-one covers the big law payscale better than AbovetheLaw when it comes to the big law US law firms, and the site has updated the most recent changes with bonus details.
As we reported recently there was a significant shift in associate salaries at large law firms in the United States starting with Milbank on November 2023, when they announced a new $225,000 salary scale.
We also reported the Chambers rankings for the top firm payments.
This trend escalated three weeks later on November 28, 2023, when Cravath raised the stakes even further, offering higher salaries for midlevel and senior associates.
Many other firms are now following suit and matching these new salary standards. Alongside these substantial pay increases, these firms are also revealing their year-end bonuses for associates. Are you wondering when your firm will announce its new salary and bonus structures for associates?
We’ve compiled a table below taken from AbovetheLaw‘s summary showing the firms that have matched or raised their salaries in response to this trend, the dates when these changes were implemented, any minimum billable hours requirements for bonuses (if disclosed), and the dates when bonuses will be paid out. It’s worth noting that these salary adjustments are generally retroactive to January 1, 2024.
The Big Law pay scale firms detail
|Firm
|Salaries
|Bonuses
|Minimum Hours
|Bonus Payout Date
|Milbank
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K
|None
|December 31, 2023
|Wilkinson Stekloff
|Undisclosed
|Class of 2023: $26.25K
|None
|December 15, 2023
|Cravath
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K
|None
|December 15, 2023
|McDermott
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K
|2000 hours
|Undisclosed
|Paul Hastings
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K
|2000 hours
|February 9, 2024
|Paul, Weiss
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K
|None
|Undisclosed
|Baker McKenzie
|Class of 2024: $225K
|Class of 2022: $15K
|Undisclosed
|February 9, 2024
|Proskauer
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)
|None
|December 22, 2023
|Dechert
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2022: $20K
|1950 hours
|Undisclosed
|Hogan Lovells
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2022: $20K
|2000 hours
|Last pay period in 2023
|Skadden
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K
|1800 “productive hours”
|Undisclosed
|Cleary
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)
|None
|December 22, 2023
|Sidley
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2022: $20K
|2000 hours
|Prior to December 31, 2023
|Davis Polk
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K
|None
|Undisclosed
|Fried Frank
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)
|1850-1999 hours
|On or before December 31, 2023
|Norton Rose Fulbright
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2016: $435K
|TBA
|TBA
|Mayer Brown
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)
|NY: 1900 client equivalent hours; Outside NY: 2000 hours
|February 16, 2024
|Kirkland
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2018: $390K
|TBA
|TBA
|Willkie
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)
|None
|December 29, 2023
|Holwell Shuster
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)
|None
|On or before December 31, 2023
|Akin Gump
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)
|1950 hours
|February 2024
|O’Melveny
|1st Year Assocs: $225K
|None
|None
|Undisclosed
|Debevoise
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)
|None
|Undisclosed
|Vinson & Elkins
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)
|Based on hours and good standing
|January 31, 2024
|Simpson Thacher
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)
|None
|December 29, 2023
|Covington
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)
|None
|Undisclosed
|Baker Botts
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2022: $20K
|Based on hours
|Undisclosed
|Yetter Coleman
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)
|1850 hours
|December 18, 2023
|Gibson Dunn
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)
|None
|Undisclosed
|Morgan Lewis
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)
|1900+ hours
|Undisclosed
|Clifford Chance
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)
|None
|January 12, 2024
|AZA
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)
|None
|Undisclosed
|Boies Schiller
|Class of 2023: $225K
|Class of 202