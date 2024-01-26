The Big Law Pay Scale Update

No-one covers the big law payscale better than AbovetheLaw when it comes to the big law US law firms, and the site has updated the most recent changes with bonus details.

As we reported recently there was a significant shift in associate salaries at large law firms in the United States starting with Milbank on November 2023, when they announced a new $225,000 salary scale.

We also reported the Chambers rankings for the top firm payments.

This trend escalated three weeks later on November 28, 2023, when Cravath raised the stakes even further, offering higher salaries for midlevel and senior associates.

Many other firms are now following suit and matching these new salary standards. Alongside these substantial pay increases, these firms are also revealing their year-end bonuses for associates. Are you wondering when your firm will announce its new salary and bonus structures for associates?

We’ve compiled a table below taken from AbovetheLaw‘s summary showing the firms that have matched or raised their salaries in response to this trend, the dates when these changes were implemented, any minimum billable hours requirements for bonuses (if disclosed), and the dates when bonuses will be paid out. It’s worth noting that these salary adjustments are generally retroactive to January 1, 2024.

The Big Law pay scale firms detail

FirmSalariesBonusesMinimum HoursBonus Payout Date
MilbankClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15KNoneDecember 31, 2023
Wilkinson StekloffUndisclosedClass of 2023: $26.25KNoneDecember 15, 2023
CravathClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15KNoneDecember 15, 2023
McDermottClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K2000 hoursUndisclosed
Paul HastingsClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K2000 hoursFebruary 9, 2024
Paul, WeissClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15KNoneUndisclosed
Baker McKenzieClass of 2024: $225KClass of 2022: $15KUndisclosedFebruary 9, 2024
ProskauerClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)NoneDecember 22, 2023
DechertClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2022: $20K1950 hoursUndisclosed
Hogan LovellsClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2022: $20K2000 hoursLast pay period in 2023
SkaddenClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K1800 “productive hours”Undisclosed
ClearyClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)NoneDecember 22, 2023
SidleyClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2022: $20K2000 hoursPrior to December 31, 2023
Davis PolkClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15KNoneUndisclosed
Fried FrankClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)1850-1999 hoursOn or before December 31, 2023
Norton Rose FulbrightClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2016: $435KTBATBA
Mayer BrownClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)NY: 1900 client equivalent hours; Outside NY: 2000 hoursFebruary 16, 2024
KirklandClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2018: $390KTBATBA
WillkieClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)NoneDecember 29, 2023
Holwell ShusterClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)NoneOn or before December 31, 2023
Akin GumpClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)1950 hoursFebruary 2024
O’Melveny1st Year Assocs: $225KNoneNoneUndisclosed
DebevoiseClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)NoneUndisclosed
Vinson & ElkinsClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)Based on hours and good standingJanuary 31, 2024
Simpson ThacherClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)NoneDecember 29, 2023
CovingtonClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)NoneUndisclosed
Baker BottsClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2022: $20KBased on hoursUndisclosed
Yetter ColemanClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)1850 hoursDecember 18, 2023
Gibson DunnClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)NoneUndisclosed
Morgan LewisClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)1900+ hoursUndisclosed
Clifford ChanceClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)NoneJanuary 12, 2024
AZAClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)NoneUndisclosed
AZAClass of 2023: $225KClass of 2023: $15K (pro-rated)NoneUndisclosed

