NZ Power Law Firm Briefings

- Duncan Cotterill – A number of cases concerning COVID-19 employment issues have begun to move their way though the Employment Relations Authority. Recent determinations have explored redundancies, paying employees at “80%”, the minimum wage and issues surrounding pay during the lockdown. Our employment team have prepared a summary of these recent developments. De Wys v […]
- Company Meetings – What To Consider Before A Virtual MeetingBuddle Findlay – Mark Odlin – It’s hard to beat a face to face meeting as a means of conveying and receiving information and nuance. Although it has been legally and technically possible to hold meetings by audio, audio and visual, or electronic communication for some time, most companies have preferred the gold standard of […]
- The New Financial Markets Infrastructure Bill to Oversee NZ Financial MarketsAnthony Harper – The Financial Markets Infrastructures Bill, introduced to Parliament in December 2019 and reported back from the Select Committee late last week with few changes, will introduce a new regime to oversee New Zealand’s financial markets infrastructures – the plumbing that underlies and connects components of our financial system. This article provides an […]
- Linda Clark – Dentons Kensington Swan – The COVID-19 upheaval has already claimed many jobs. While borders remain closed, everyone whose income relies in some way on tourism faces the toughest of times. The impact on other parts of the economy may not be as severe (yet) as first predicted but doubtless employers and employees […]
- Bell Gully Picks Up Most Innovative Law Firm Award at IFLR Asia-Pacific AwardsPowered by LawFuel – Bell Gully is delighted to have been recognised as the most innovative law firm in New Zealand at the IFLR Asia-Pacific Awards 2020. According to IFLR, Bell Gully had made a “notable impression in the New Zealand market in 2019 in relation to M&A.” In 2019, Bell Gully was involved in several […]
- New Partners, Counsel & Associates at Bell GullyPowered by LawFuel – Bell Gully is delighted to announce the appointment of three new partners, two special counsel, a consultant and two senior associates. The new partners are experienced corporate lawyer Jennifer Coote, (pictured) competition and OIO specialist Glenn Shewan, and accomplished projects and real estate lawyer Toni Forrest. “We are pleased to welcome Jennifer, Glenn and […]
- Powered by LawFuel – Anderson Lloyd has promoted one to senior associate and six to associate. SENIOR ASSOCIATE Fiona McMillan, (left) who is based in Dunedin, she specialises in employment and education law. Prior to joining the firm in 2007, she was a primary school teacher, giving her a deep understanding of legal issues affecting schools. […]
- The Farm Debt Mediation Bill has been reported back from Select Committee, with a number of important changes to the scope of the proposed regime. A copy of the Committee’s report (including its proposed amendments) is attached here. Who does the regime apply to? A change to the definitions The Bill is intended to make mediation […]
- Can someone be made redundant when they are on parental leave? This article looks at when this can occur, the obligations of employers, and what is considered fair process during restructuring when an employee is on parental leave. Sometimes the needs of a business change and therefore restructuring must occur. This restructuring often includes making […]
- Bell Gully recognised as New Zealand leader in IFLR1000 2020Powered by LawFuel – International Financial Law Review (IFLR) has named Bell Gully as the leader in the New Zealand market across key categories in its recently released legal directory. >> See the latest law jobs on the LawFuel Network – Click Here The firm is only one of two New Zealand firms to achieve […]
- Bell Gully Pro Bono Report165 lawyers, including 27 partners participated in our pro bono programme Powered By LawFuel – Through our Pro Bono and Community Programme, we are fortunate to be able to support individuals and organisations in their efforts to overcome challenges, reach common goals and benefit our local communities. To further shine the spotlight on these causes, this year we asked […]
- Government seeking feedback on Hydrogen’s potential role in the New Zealand economy Power Law Briefing – Anderson Lloyd The Government has released a Green Paper – A vision for Hydrogen in New Zealand. The Green Paper is part of a renewable energy strategy work programme which is looking to address barriers to investment in new […]
