Skadden Hires Trio From Debevoise To Boost London Secondaries Law Practice

Skadden has recently reinforced its London investment management group law practice and its secondaries practice in particular with the addition of three lawyers from US rival Debevoise & Plimpton, all based in London including a law star in the secondaries market.
Heading the team is Delphine Jaugey, who steps into the role of Skadden’s head of secondaries, Europe, bringing associates Laurence Hanesworth and Aaron McPherson.
This move will enhance Skadden’s London investment management group by integrating specialized expertise in secondaries. The team will collaborate closely with Skadden’s corporate M&A team and financial institutions group to provide comprehensive support to clients.
Jaugey’s career spans nearly seven years at Debevoise, with earlier roles at Aviva Investors, King & Wood Mallesons, Linklaters, and Clifford Chance.
She brings extensive knowledge in advising secondaries investors on various transactions, including LP portfolio sales, preferred equity transactions, and spin-outs, among others. Her law practice expertise also extends to private fund formation and co-investments.
Greg Norman, a partner at Skadden’s investment management group, highlighted Jaugey’s leadership in the field and emphasized the team’s alignment with Skadden’s client-focused approach.
The addition of the team marks a significant expansion for Skadden’s European investment management group, complementing the existing team led by tax partner James Anderson.
Jaugey herself expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration between her team and Skadden’s M&A practice, noting the potential synergies and benefits for clients. With a shared vision for excellence, the team is poised to make significant contributions to Skadden’s renowned reputation in the legal market.
This move comes amid a broader trend in the legal industry in the UK and elsewhere with firms like Simpson Thacher and Latham & Watkins also making strategic hires to bolster their secondaries practices. As the demand for specialized expertise in secondaries transactions continues to grow, Skadden’s latest additions reaffirm its commitment to staying at the forefront of legal innovation and client service excellence.