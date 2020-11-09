Allens Launches Legal Accelerator & Seeks New Applications

Allens is seeking applications for its new legal accelerator, Auctus – Allens Legal Accelerator, launched today in partnership with corporate innovation consultancy and startup accelerator Collective Campus.

The accelerator offers innovators and entrepreneurs from Australia and around the world the opportunity to develop their ideas and solve real business challenges with the backing of Allens’ expertise and support.

Auctus – Allens Legal Accelerator is seeking startups with solutions to two identified challenges: contract creation and management; and risk assessment and compliance. Solutions may include, but would not be limited to, data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), data management, natural language processing (NLP), application programming interfaces (API), algorithm-driven automation and reporting applications.

‘We’re really excited by the prospect of building on our legal tech work by joining forces with startups in the legal tech space through Auctus – Allens Legal Accelerator. We see enormous potential for the development of new legaltech products to add value to our business and the legal services industry, and want to promote and support the development of this potential through our accelerator,’ says Anna Collyer, Partner and Head of Innovation at Allens.

Allens has ranked in the top 10 most innovative professional services firms in the AFR BOSS Most Innovative Companies list for the past three years, and works extensively with the startup community through its Allens Accelerate practice for startups, scaleups and investors.

‘We are excited to partner with Allens to foster innovation in the legal sector. When you combine the domain expertise, brand and resources of one of the world’s leading law firms, with the talent, thinking and speed of emerging startups and scaleups, you create the perfect conditions to get further, faster. We’ve seen venture investments into LegalTech startups increase by a factor of 20 over the past six years, which speaks volumes about the potential to change the way legal services are delivered,’ says Steve Glaveski, CEO of Collective Campus.

The program will consist of an online application process and virtual pitch event. Startups that are successful at the pitch event will then be invited to a virtual eight-week accelerator offering a combination of expert advice, an education program and facilitated access to the Allens network.

Startups and scaleups are encouraged to apply to the program at www.allensauctus.com by 11 December.