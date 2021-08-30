DLA Piper partner Lisa Haile named to San Diego Business Journal’s 2021 Women of Influence in Life Sciences list

August 30, 2021 – DLA Piper is pleased to announce that partner Dr. Lisa Haile has been named to the San Diego Business Journal’s 2021 Women of Influence in Life Sciences list, which highlights the careers and accomplishments of a select group of dynamic business leaders.
Dr. Haile concentrates her practice on patent protection and has represented eight Nobel Prize winners in their patent matters. Her technical experience includes molecular biology, immunology, cell biology, regenerative medicine, diagnostics and therapeutics. She has particular experience with patentability, non-infringement and validity opinions; licensing strategies; FDA counseling; due diligence work in connection with venture capital, private and public financing; mergers and acquisitions in the life sciences industry; and strategic counseling for comprehensive life sciences patent portfolio management.