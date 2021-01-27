Employment and Health & Safety Law Firm Expands

Janet Copeland, Managing Partner and Kate Ashcroft, Partner are delighted to announce the promotion of Naoimh McAllister and Myriam Mitchell to Partners at Copeland Ashcroft Law.

Naoimh joined the Copeland Ashcroft Law team in 2018 as a Senior Associate in our Queenstown office. Naoimh advises on all forms of contentious and non-contentious workplace law issues and partners with clients to provide strategic advice appropriate to the organisation or individual. With a background in general litigation practice, Naoimh has a valuable awareness of the variety of issues which often feature in employment, immigration and health and safety work.

Myriam joined the Copeland Ashcroft Law team in 2017 and has worked as a Senior Associate in our Hawke’s Bay office. Myriam regularly provides strategic legal advice on health and safety issues and all aspects of workplace law. Her significant litigation experience means she has strong advocacy and negotiation skills and has guided many clients to a negotiated settlement and through Court processes.

Please join us in congratulating both Naoimh and Myriam on becoming partners at Copeland Ashcroft Law.