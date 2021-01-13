Former EY Law Employment Lawyer Sets Up Firm

Employment law specialist Shelley Kopu, who once led EY Law’s employment law team, has commenced practice as an employment lawyer at Shelley Kopu Law.
The new law firm’s services include advising on all aspects on employment law, as well as mediation and investigation.
Shelley Kopu has both private practice and in-house experience having practiced at Chris Patterson Barrister, SBM Legal and LangtonHudsonButcher; she also went on to head up ASB Bank’s employment relations division.
She is a registered mediator, investigator and governor, with a governance portfolio that includes iwi (Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa), commercial and healthcare.
Kopu has guided clients through disciplinary issues, as well as matters involving personal grievances, restructures and redundancies.
She has also conducted investigations into claims of bullying, sexual harassment, discrimination, suspected alcohol or drug use, reputational concerns and policy breaches in organisations like banks, retail, religious organisations, Māori organisations, education and charities.
In her career, Kopu has appeared before the Employment Relations Authority, Employment Court, District Court and High Court.
Kopu’s work is underscored by the values of kotahitanga, manaakitanga and kaitiakitanga. She aims to work together with clients and other parties in disputes, treat all parties with respect and closely guard clients’ trust in her
Shelley Kopu Law provides employment law advice, mediation and investigation services. Auckland based, servicing Aotearoa, with Te Atiawa links to Taranaki, Wellington and Whakatu, Shelley is experienced in approaching clients’ needs in a way that reflects tikanga and Te Ao Maori.