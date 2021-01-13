Former EY Law Employment Lawyer Sets Up Firm

Employment law specialist Shelley Kopu, who once led EY Law’s employment law team, has commenced practice as an employment lawyer at Shelley Kopu Law.

The new law firm’s services include advising on all aspects on employment law, as well as mediation and investigation.

Shelley Kopu has both private practice and in-house experience having practiced at Chris Patterson Barrister, SBM Legal and LangtonHudsonButcher; she also went on to head up ASB Bank’s employment relations division.