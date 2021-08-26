Former In-House Legal Counsel Vice President Appointed As General Counsel to Cigna New Zealand

Jeremy Valentine has 25 years of experience in financial services and joins Cigna from The Co-operative Bank where he was Risk, Legal and Governance general manager.

He’s also held key positions with the ANZ and National Bank, as well as practising in two major New Zealand law firms.

Cigna New Zealand chief executive Gail Costa says she’s looking forward to having Valentine join the team to provide crucial guidance and support at a time of rapid growth for the business.

“Jeremy will be responsible for managing Cigna’s risk management framework, regulatory engagement, compliance and ensuring good governance,” she says.

“He’ll also play an important role in the leadership team by supporting our wider strategic priorities.

“As our business continues to deliver on its strategy while navigating regulatory requirements and a changing risk environment, having someone of Jeremy’s calibre with his extensive legal and risk management experience on our leadership team is crucial to our success.”

Based in Wellington, Valentine says he’s delighted to be joining an organisation with a proud history and an exciting future looking out for the insurance needs of New Zealanders.

“I’m committed to ensuring Cigna continues to live its values and be there for its customers, advisers and other stakeholders when they need us most.”

Valentine has played significant roles in in-house legal associations having been the recent Vice President of In-house Counsel Worldwide, and a Past President of the In-house Lawyers Association of New Zealand.

He is currently a director of Implemented Investment Solutions and Investnow Savings and Investment Service Limited and begins his new role on September 13.

