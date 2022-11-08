Law Society President
Anderson Lloyd partner Frazer Barton has stepped into the Law Society presidency following the debacle over the leadership with the resignation of both the CEO and the elected president Jacque Lethbridge.
Frazer Barton is a litigator with Anderson Lloyd, a nephew of the former academic and Queen’s Counsel Dr George Barton, and was chairman of the partnership for six years where he worked to build the firm’s diversity, equity and inclusion. Anderson Lloyd having the highest proportion of women equity partners in a major firm in New Zealand, as shown in LawFuel’s gender parity survey.
He was also highly influential in the firm’s achievement of carbon-zero status and becoming a living wage-accredited employer. Increasing cultural competency had been a focus area for the firm overall and it had established a cultural intelligence programme to develop a better understanding of Maori issues.
He has served as the Vice President (South Island) on the Law Society Board since April 2020, and chairs the People and Capabilities Committee. He also serves on the boards and councils of the University of Otago, Columba College and Presbyterian Support Otago.
