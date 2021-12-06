London Latham & Watkins Partner David Walker Recognized in Most Influential in Private Equity List

Global Vice Chair of the Corporate Department, David Walker, was honored in the list of private equity’s top 50 dealmakers, fundraisers, and investors by Financial News.

London corporate partner David Walker has been recognized as one of the 50 Most Influential in Private Equity 2021 by Financial News. The annual list celebrates private equity’s top 50 dealmakers, fundraisers, and investors in Europe.

Financial News described Walker, Latham’s Global Vice Chair of the Corporate Department, as “a leading European private equity lawyer and a key player in the market since the 1990s” who has been “at the forefront of building Latham’s European team into a market leader”. Walker also won praise for his busy roster of deals in the past 18 months including advising Hellman & Friedman on acquisitions of vehicle glass repair and replacement group Belron and security firm Verisure (Securitas Direct) — both with an enterprise value well in excess of €10 billion — and helping TowerBrook Capital Partners on its take-private of UK motoring group The AA.

ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read Success! Now check your email to confirm your subscription.