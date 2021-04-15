The Asia Pacific Law Firm Hourly Rate Report Released

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 Powered by LawFuel — The “Valeo 2021 Asia Pacific Law Firm Hourly Rate Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The 2021 Asia Pacific Law Firm report details the hourly rates of all major law firms in the vast and growing Asia Pacific.
Asia Pacific (and Africa) are forecasted to be the engines of global commercial opportunity mainly due to their population growth happening now and through 2030, resulting in a massive expansion in their middle-classes that will translate to more jobs and businesses and greater purchasing power.
Most law firms operating in the region currently will reap the economic benefits of this expansion.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Section 1: Overall Rates by Firm
Section 2: Practice Area Rates by Firm
Section 3: Overall Rates by Country and City
3.1 Rates by Country (all Firms combined)
3.1A Rates by Firm by Country
3.2 Rates by City (all Firms combined)
3.2A Rates by Firm by City
Companies Mentioned
