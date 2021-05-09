Two New Partners at Edwin Coe

5 May 2021 – Powered by LawFuel

Edwin Coe is delighted to announce that Claire Lehr (Intellectual Property) and James Walton (Banking & Finance) have joined the firm as Partners.

Claire Lehr

Claire is a trade mark specialist with over 20 years’ experience advising clients on their branding and trade mark matters. She not only has significant experience in advising start-up companies, from their initial searches to trade mark filings but also advises established large entities, including clients in the financial services, gaming, restaurant and clothing sectors. Claire has worked in-house (Dalgety PLC and adidas), and in private practice, and spent part of her career in The Netherlands and Germany. Most recently, she was a Partner at boutique IP firm, EIP Europe LLP based in London.

“We are delighted to welcome Claire to the firm,” commented Simon Miles, Edwin Coe’s Head of IP, “She brings with her a wealth of trade mark experience and we are all very excited to be working with her and continuing to grow our practice.”

Claire added “I am thrilled to be joined an established IP practice and working alongside distinguished practitioners. I look forward to growing the practice and being part of the team.”

James Walton

James has over 20 years’ experience working in the finance sector, with a heavy focus on property finance, both in relation to distressed and non-distressed situations. James also has particular knowledge and experience of the evolving litigation funding market, advising and working with funders on the financing of disputes. His clients include lenders, debt funds, loan servicers, corporates, insolvency practitioners and private equity funds. He joins the firm from Rosling King LLP where he was a partner.

Edwin Coe’s Head of Property, Stephen Brower commented, “I am delighted to welcome James to the firm. His experience makes him a perfect fit for the Property Group, and for our clients. We are looking forward to working with him.”

James Walton commented, “I am very excited to be joining Edwin Coe and to help them grow their finance practice. The next few years are likely to see an interesting mix of new loans and distressed situations, and the established team at Edwin Coe will provide me with the perfect platform to develop opportunities arising in the market.“

Since the start of 2021, Edwin Coe has grown with the addition of two new lateral hire Partners in Daniel Bellau (Corporate) and Christina Fitzgerald (Restructuring & Insolvency) alongside the promotion of Brenna Baye (Construction) and Brendan O’Shea (Private Client) to the Partnership.

For further information, please contact

Tanya Byrne

Head of Business Development & Marketingdd: +44 (0)20 7691 4173e: [email protected]

About Edwin Coe

Edwin Coe LLP is a full service law firm based in the heart of London’s historic legal district in Lincoln’s Inn. Founded in 1913, we have grown from our litigation origins to become a thriving and dynamic practice, providing a comprehensive range of legal services to meet the needs of a wide variety of businesses, individuals and organisations based throughout the UK and internationally.

With 37 partners, we are ranked 116 in the latest edition of The Lawyer ‘UK 200’ law firms and are recommended in all the major legal directories. We provide clients with innovative, tailored and integrated legal services and combine a highly personal and responsive service with industry leading expertise.

www.edwincoe.com