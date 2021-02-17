Which Legal Software is Best? 9 Top Legal Software Tools Law Firms Need to Know About in 2021

Searching for the best legal software is never easy. But we’ve taken a look at 9 key legal software tools that can help make your firm more competitive this year
With a vast array of legal tools on the market and the rapidly growing army of AI-powered legal software tools advancing upon like something from Space Hunting, if you’ve ever played it, the challenge for law firm mangers and partners is to determine what best suits their needs.
And the first, obvious question, is to understand exactly what you’re looking for and what the requirements of your law practice actually are.
So what do you need to look to get first?
And how do you know which is best of two software tools that do about the same task(s)?
There are some key areas to consider such as practice management, document management, litigation support and others.
We’ve listed 7 of the best legal software options out there for 2021 and will be diving deeper into the different sectors with more indepth reviews of what they provide.
But right now, let’s look at some of the software leaders and what they can do for your law firm.
Practice Management Software
Top Pick – Litify
Litify is a top tool for those seeking to run their firm from a single location, letting you integrate the tools you need like matter and document management, client communication and resporting, among others.
Built on Salesforce, it is a secure platform and well suited to both mid-sized and larger law firms, but also perfect for general practice, plaintiff and NGO and government agencies also.
Litify provides full CRM, billing and invoicing, document management and case management tools providing a full array of practice management services and functionality that is tried and tested by many law firms.
Top Alternative – Clio
Clio is ideal for the solo practice and smaller firm. Operating as a cloud-based legal practice management solution suitable for small to large law firms it lets you track important deadlines, manage client cases and documents, bill clients, and accept payments.
The dashboard provides info on billable hour targets and goals and and tracks performance while Clio Payments allows lawyers to receive payments directly into a client’s trust or an operating account.
Document Management Software
Top Pick – Conga Composer
An excellent document generation and management tool that will create processes to connect the various parts of your law practice. The software creates an accurate and efficient information flow with document templates, workflows, a wizard-based document creation tool and a collaboration and sharing component.
The ability to both create the documents and create processes around them for ready use and sharing is a major advantage for the software with its simple functionality.
The documents are kept safe in a cloud repository.
Google Drive and Dropbox are the familiar faces that most firms already know about and look to first for document management. If your document management needs are small, they can definitely cover the basics and do the trick.
But the more detailed your document requirements become (think advanced document templates, complete control over user access or connecting folders to specific matters)—the more difficult it becomes to rely solely on the big box tools.
Accounting and Billing Software
Accounting and billing software has been around for a long time now but remain key legaltech tools for law firms, permitting not only billing but also tracking billable time and managing the disbursements, costs and expenses that arise.
Key benefits?
- Manage all the financials and accounting for your law firm in one place rather than over a number of spreadsheets
- Permits the integration of all billing information with your law firm’s practice management software
- Keeps track of billable hours and all law firm invoicing via one tool and center
- Manages the costs, receipts and expense reports for your entire law firm
Top Pick: Smokeball
Smokeball is a cloud-based legal practice software that automatically records time and has been able to lift overall law firm productivity by as much as 30 per cent or more.
Having both Word and Outlook integration and over 17,000 automated forms, Smokeball provides a powerful billing and management software package for lawyers.
Top Alternative: TImeSolv
TimeSolv is not new software having been around since 1999, but it has continued to help lawyers and others with their billing and developed a robust, intuitive program that has seen billing of over $5 billion since its founding.
Best Case Management Software
Top Pick: MyCase
MyCase providews comprehensive case management software solutions for law firms, handling everything from case management through to calendaring, trust accounting, leads management, docketing and on boarding.
The software permits the creation of client portals so that clients can be properly communicated with to share documents and notes, which is particularly useful in litigation support. Integration with Dropbox has also been useful for file storage and file sharing and keeping everything in a single location is more helpful for accurate billing.
Top Alternative: PracticePanther
Simple but effective and efficient software that has continued to grow in popularity with small and medium law firms in particular, but increasingly by larger law firms too. PracticePanther is offered as a cloud-based solution and is both Mac and PC compatible. as well as offering mobile apps for iOS and Android users.
Key features include case management, contact management, document management, calendaring and docketing, time tracking, billing and invoicing, trust accounting, CRM and payment processing. The software provides users access to task and event workflows, credit card processing, notifications and chats and client portals.
Choosing the best legal software is always a balancing act, but as artificial intelligence software continues to advance rapidly law firms need to be aware of what the alternatives are.
The legal software that continues to evolve will often involve ‘older’ companies in this space that have continued to adapt and develop, along with the newcomers that emerge onto the legaltech scene with promises of law firm management magic.
Test, check, review and take a hard view on what the tools do and what your firm actually requires before committing to what you think is the ‘best legal software’ out there.