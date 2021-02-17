Which Legal Software is Best? 9 Top Legal Software Tools Law Firms Need to Know About in 2021

Searching for the best legal software is never easy. But we’ve taken a look at 9 key legal software tools that can help make your firm more competitive this year

With a vast array of legal tools on the market and the rapidly growing army of AI-powered legal software tools advancing upon like something from Space Hunting, if you’ve ever played it, the challenge for law firm mangers and partners is to determine what best suits their needs.

And the first, obvious question, is to understand exactly what you’re looking for and what the requirements of your law practice actually are.

So what do you need to look to get first?

And how do you know which is best of two software tools that do about the same task(s)?

There are some key areas to consider such as practice management, document management, litigation support and others.

We’ve listed 7 of the best legal software options out there for 2021 and will be diving deeper into the different sectors with more indepth reviews of what they provide.

But right now, let’s look at some of the software leaders and what they can do for your law firm.

Practice Management Software

Top Pick – Litify

Litify is a top tool for those seeking to run their firm from a single location, letting you integrate the tools you need like matter and document management, client communication and resporting, among others.

Built on Salesforce, it is a secure platform and well suited to both mid-sized and larger law firms, but also perfect for general practice, plaintiff and NGO and government agencies also.

Litify provides full CRM, billing and invoicing, document management and case management tools providing a full array of practice management services and functionality that is tried and tested by many law firms.

Top Alternative – Clio

Clio is ideal for the solo practice and smaller firm. Operating as a cloud-based legal practice management solution suitable for small to large law firms it lets you track important deadlines, manage client cases and documents, bill clients, and accept payments.

The dashboard provides info on billable hour targets and goals and and tracks performance while Clio Payments allows lawyers to receive payments directly into a client’s trust or an operating account.